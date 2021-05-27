Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Commentary: Congress must make Biden’s vision for the oceans come true

By Jean Flemma, Miriam Goldstein, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson Bloomberg Opinion
West Hawaii Today
 6 days ago

Ocean conservation was once a goal for Democrats and Republicans alike. In Congress, they collaborated to ensure that U.S. fisheries would be sustainably managed, to protect imperiled marine creatures by banning the use of driftnets and shark finning, and to set aside large areas of the ocean for special protection. While he was president, George H.W. Bush designated six National Marine Sanctuaries, more than during any previous administration, and President Bill Clinton convened America’s first National Oceans Conference. President George W. Bush used the Antiquities Act to establish what was then the largest marine protected area in the world, Papahanaumokuakea, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. And President Barack Obama quadrupled the extent of protected U.S. waters.

www.westhawaiitoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Energy#Climate Policy#Climate Action#World Vision#Democrats#Republicans#The White House#Climate Jobs New York#Civilian Climate Corps#American#Urban Ocean Lab#The All#Blue New Deal#Ocean Policy#President Joe Biden#Ocean Habitats#Ocean Conservation#President Barack Obama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Shh. Congress is working …

The news from Washington last week, as usual, was grim. Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bipartisan talks over President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposals are dragging out. Senators negotiating a police reform bill missed their deadline. It's disappointing...
Congress & CourtsThe Eagle-Tribune

Column: A shadow, bipartisan Congress is at work

The news from Washington last week, as usual, was grim. Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bipartisan talks over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposals are dragging out. Senators negotiating a police reform bill missed their deadline. It’s disappointing...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

History As It Happens: Biden's foreign policy

Every president wants to form his own foreign policy. Some presidents even see their names attached to doctrines that transcend their time in the White House. The Truman Doctrine, for instance, was based on the policy on containing communism as the Cold War hardened into what would become a multi-generational, global conflict between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Robert Jeffress: Biden rejects Hyde Amendment – here's what budget tells us about this president

President Biden just sent a whopping budget down to Congress – $6 trillion. This is a level of peacetime spending unprecedented in the history of our nation. What’s true at the level of the household is true at the level of a nation – your budget shows your priorities. However, one of the most important revelations from Biden’s budget isn’t what is in the bill, but what isn’t in it.
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Republicans are pushing country toward disaster

Just because Joe Biden won the Presidency and the Democrats control the House and the Senate (by a whisker and the votes of VP Kamala Harris, when necessary), does not mean that Trump's and his minions' threat to our Democracy is over. Biden's speech to Congress may be optimistic. The Republicans universally neither applauded nor stood up when the President set forth the outlines of his American Rescue Plan. As Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said, his focus is 100% on stopping the Biden administration, just like his desire to make Obama a “one-term President.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Benzinga

Biden's Six Trillion-Dollar MAGA budget

The biggest news from last week came on Thursday. that is, U.S. president Joe Biden stood in front of placards that read “Blue Collar Blueprint For America” and unveiled his Administration’s ambitious proposal. Among the revelations is a proposed 6 trillion spend up in 2022 and running government budget deficits for the next decade. Under those circumstances, the Biden administration will propel the country into its next commercial and social phase of innovation.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Infrastructure day: What to watch for in Biden’s one-on-one with Capito

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — Via our House elections guru Ally Mutnick: “Democrat MELANIE STANSBURY claimed a resounding victory Tuesday night in a contested special election for Congress in New Mexico, easing her party’s fears of a closer result that could have portended a brutal midterm next year.” The result: 60.3 percent for Stansbury to 35.7 percent for Republican MARK MOORES, a margin of just under 25 points.
Congress & Courtswvgazettemail.com

Paul Epstein: Manchin should help reform filibuster (Opinion)

To many of my progressive friends, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., might as well be a Republican. In 1968, I was a “radical” who distrusted politicians. Hubert Humphrey ran against Richard Nixon, a Republican. Neither promised a quick end to the Vietnam War. They were “part of the problem, not part of the solution.” Then, Nixon claimed he had a secret peace plan and won. There was at least one difference between them: Nixon was a liar.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Conservative Publishing Industry Has a Joe Biden Problem

In the conservative book world, nothing is supposed to set off a gold rush like a new Democratic president. Ever since Bill Clinton inspired a wave of right-wing best sellers in the ’90s, publishing houses that cater to Republican readers have learned to make the most of a new villain in the Oval Office, churning out polemics and exposés that aim to capitalize on fear of the new president.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden reinforces Trump's foreign policy betrayals

Brett McGurk was outraged. Without consulting his team, let alone U.S. allies, President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 6, 2019, that the United States would not only abandon Syrian Kurdish fighters with whom it had allied in order to defeat the Islamic State but also greenlight a Turkish invasion of northern Syria.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Biden labors to deliver promised change to African Americans

President Joe Biden -- who is popular with Black Americans, a voting bloc that helped him win the White House -- promised to "deliver some real change" during his first term in office. While he and Kamala Harris, the country's first Black vice president, have made some inroads, they already have encountered some stumbling blocks as well. Here is a look at Biden's relationship with the African American community, as he prepares to visit Tulsa for the 100th anniversary of a race massacre in the Oklahoma city, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history:
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump's Cuba policies

The Biden administration’s first major move on Cuba is the strongest signal yet it has little appetite to reverse Trump-era policies toward the island nation. The State Department this past week listed Cuba as among those “not cooperating fully with United States antiterrorism efforts,” renewing a determination first made in 2020.
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Alabama GOP members of Congress criticize Biden’s budget proposal

Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby, as well as Alabama Republican Congressmen Gary Palmer, Robert Aderholt and Jerry Carl all released statements critical of President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2022 $6 trillion budget request. “President Biden’s FY22 budget request is a blueprint for the higher taxes, excessive spending, and disproportionate funding...