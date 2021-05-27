Revolving Door Roundup: AKQA, Doner, Real Chemistry and More

Partnership extends personalized, interactive advertising and creative formats into the wider CTV/OTT ecosystem. Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights, announced that it has formed an exclusive partnership with enhanced CTV ad leader, BrightLine, to extend personalized interactive advertising and advanced ad format capabilities to CTV/OTT environments. Given its comprehensive footprint of SDK partnerships across all leading OTT apps, including Hulu, NBCU, Discovery Networks, among many others, BrightLine provides omnichannel advertisers sizable distribution of advanced and engageable ad experiences, while Flashtalking brings to bear multi-format dynamic creative personalization capabilities at scale across its global client base.