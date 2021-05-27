newsbreak-logo
Revolving Door Roundup: AKQA, Doner, Real Chemistry and More

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend is upon us, meaning you get to learn about all the latest agency moves, new hires and office openings a whole day early. So, before you head out on the road and fire up the grill, check out who’s going in and out of this week’s Revolving Door.

BusinessSFGate

ColinKurtis Announces Matt Hensler Promoted to Director of Digital Integration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. ColinKurtis Advertising, a leading food industry agency specializing in strategic branding and communication solutions, recently announced Matt Hensler has been promoted to Director of Digital Integration. Hensler will integrate digital and progressive marketing across account planning and creative development for the agency. “I am...
Credits & LoansHouston Chronicle

Kobie Acquires an Exclusive License to Industry Leading Acquisition Tool for Loyalty and Co-Branded Cards

Furthering the understanding of how a consumer’s motivations and preferences drive lifetime value, Kobie is modernizing how brands acquire loyal members and co-brand cardholders. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Kobie, a recognized global leader in driving enterprise value through loyalty, has acquired an exclusive license...
Businessadtechdaily.com

Havas Chicago Appoints Industry Highflier Myra Nussbaum as Chief Creative Officer

Touted as one of the most in-demand female creatives in advertising, Nussbaum brings fearlessness and fresh thinking to the creative leadership role, becomes first female CCO within Havas’ North American network. CHICAGO — Havas Chicago today announced the appointment of rising star Myra Nussbaum as chief creative officer. Nussbaum brings...
BusinessAdWeek

Revolving Door Roundup: Merge, Socialfly, Walton Isaacson and More

The Revolving Door keeps spinning, much like the ceiling fan you’ve probably turned on due to the weather warming up around the country. This week finds some agencies that haven’t gotten much ink, so give them some love and read who’s been hired and what new acquisitions have been made.
TV & Videosmartechseries.com

Flashtalking and BrightLine Partner to Unlock Interactive Personalized Advertising across Premium CTV Properties

Partnership extends personalized, interactive advertising and creative formats into the wider CTV/OTT ecosystem. Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights, announced that it has formed an exclusive partnership with enhanced CTV ad leader, BrightLine, to extend personalized interactive advertising and advanced ad format capabilities to CTV/OTT environments. Given its comprehensive footprint of SDK partnerships across all leading OTT apps, including Hulu, NBCU, Discovery Networks, among many others, BrightLine provides omnichannel advertisers sizable distribution of advanced and engageable ad experiences, while Flashtalking brings to bear multi-format dynamic creative personalization capabilities at scale across its global client base.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cavai appoints Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for US division

Based out of Seattle, Washington, Gauthier will bring the conversational cloud stateside, helping brands and agencies to deliver more effective advertising. Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces the appointment of Matt Gauthier as Sales Director for their growing US team. This leads on from the recent news that Cavai has partnered with Xaxis, and further cements Cavai as a leader in creative transformation and advertising cloud technology.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Mark Enlow Shares Insights Gleaned from 41+ Years of Recruiting Experience

Enlow and Associates are all about empowering your firm with the right talent. As any successful business owner understands, success depends on having the right team with the right backgrounds. Enlow and Associates is a leader in recruiting strategies to meet the unique needs of Silicon Valley businesses. We spoke with Mark Enlow, founder, and CEO of Enlow and Associates' about some of the valuable insights the company has developed in its 41+ years of experience in HR outsourcing. Here's a glimpse of what we learned.
Personal Financeyfsmagazine.com

5 Ways to Be a Post-Pandemic Industry Disruptor

It was 1995 when the Harvard Business Review coined the term “disruptive innovation”. Since then, industry disruption has become a buzzword for businesses looking to make an impact. Although industry disruption can happen at any point, the best time is when there’s blood in the streets. With more than 200,000...
Industrymarketingdive.com

ANA: 89% of marketers put higher premium on supplier diversity

A majority (89%) of marketers report that the importance of working with diverse marketing and advertising suppliers has increased over the past year, with 58% of that cohort stating the increase has been significant, according to a new survey of member marketers by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ogilvy Earns Top Honor At D&ADs With "Courage Is Beautiful" For Dove

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's D&AD Awards, Ogilvy earned top honors with "Courage is Beautiful" for Dove, which was awarded a Yellow Pencil in the Press & Outdoor - Press Campaigns category. In addition, Ogilvy also took home 8 Graphite Pencils, 16 Wood Pencils, and earned 26 Shortlists. In all, 19 offices contributed to Ogilvy's impressive performance at this year's D&AD Awards.
Internetwhatsnewinpublishing.com

True endgame of The Athletic, Twitter previews Ticketed Spaces, and more: The Media Roundup

Today’s Media Roundup is brought to you by Chris. Not that long ago, I admitted I was wrong about The Athletic. Its results, and its subscription numbers, made me believe I had been needlessly suspicious of the sports-focused niche news site. Well, now I’m taking that all back because it turns out I was right all along and The Athletic was just a big front. It was a subscriber laundering service, and this sale to the NYT is its endgame.
Economymediapost.com

Havas Finds Growing Consumer 'Cynicism,' Only 25% Of Brands Even Matter

After reaching an all-time high of 77% when it released its last global study in 2019, the percentage of brands consumers say they can live without has declined to 75%, according to the 2021 edition of Havas' every-other-year "Meaningful Brands" study. The study, which is based on surveys of hundreds...
Businessprovokemedia.com

BCW Restructures North America As Chris Foster Departs

NEW YORK — BCW has restructured its North American leadership following the departure of North American president Chris Foster. Brooke Hovey (pictured), BCW’s global chief growth officer, will take over as interim president of BCW North America. In addition, South/West president Teresa Henderson is elevated to chief operating officer of North America.
Businessmr-mag.com

MACK WELDON NAMES TALIA HANDLER AS FIRST-EVER CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Mack Weldon has hired Talia Handler as its first-ever chief marketing officer. Handler joins the men’s brand after holding leadership positions at agencies such as Ogilvy, Huge, and Saatchi & Saatchi. Most recently, she has served as a brand and strategy consultant for a variety of start-up and Fortune 500 brands in the technology and retail space.
Businessmarketingdive.com

VMLY&R launches inclusion-focused consultancy to support brand DEI efforts

VMLY&R launched an Inclusion Experience Practice, a consultancy that will help brands and organizations become more culturally sensitive, diverse, equitable and inclusive, per an announcement. Chief Integration Officer Myron King will lead the practice. The practice is already working with more than 20 clients across areas including workplace inclusivity and...