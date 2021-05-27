Cancel
Health

Why moms are obsessed with this motivating water bottle

By Anne L. Fritz
BabyCenter Blog
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBabyCenter may earn a commission from shopping links. You know you’re supposed to up your water intake when you’re pregnant — and it remains equally important, if not more so, to stay hydrated when you’re nursing. But when you’re going through the throes of pregnancy brain or are a sleep-deprived new mom, how can you possibly keep track of all those fluid ounces? Enter the Hydromate Gallon Water Bottle with Straw ($23 on Amazon).

