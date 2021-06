The Central 9th commercial area recently welcomed Central 9th Market (161 W. 900 South), which opened its doors in the spot previously occupied by Jade Market and The Store. In addition to assuming the mantle of local market, the location will offer hot food like pizza, sandwiches and doughnuts starting around lunchtime. It's always exciting to see a new business pop up in this area, which has been steadily developing for the past few years. I love the idea of a small lunchtime, since this area's proximity to a UTA Trax station lends itself to all kinds of foot traffic, and Central 9th is one of my favorite neighborhoods to visit.