Key early steps in gene expression captured in real time by CSU researchers

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) constitutes 50% of HF hospitalizations and is characterized by high rates of mortality. To explore the underlying mechanisms of HFrEF etiology and progression, we studied the molecular and cellular differences in four chambers of non-failing (NF, n = 10) and HFrEF (n = 12) human hearts. We identified 333 genes enriched within NF heart subregions and often associated with cardiovascular disease GWAS variants. Expression analysis of HFrEF tissues revealed extensive disease-associated transcriptional and signaling alterations in left atrium (LA) and left ventricle (LV). Common left heart HFrEF pathologies included mitochondrial dysfunction, cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. Oxidative stress and cardiac necrosis pathways were prominent within LV, whereas TGF-beta signaling was evident within LA. Cell type composition was estimated by deconvolution and revealed that HFrEF samples had smaller percentage of cardiomyocytes within the left heart, higher representation of fibroblasts within LA and perivascular cells within the left heart relative to NF samples. We identified essential modules associated with HFrEF pathology and linked transcriptome discoveries with human genetics findings. This study contributes to a growing body of knowledge describing chamber-specific transcriptomics and revealed genes and pathways that are associated with heart failure pathophysiology, which may aid in therapeutic target discovery.