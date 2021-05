The Missoula County Attorney’s Office filed 16 new felony complaints this week. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, half of the cases involved some form of violence. “Five of those cases involved some iteration of partner or family member assault ranging from violation of an order or protection, PFMA first, second, third, and then finally an assault with a weapon,” Pabst said. “In that case, the defendant allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the back. In another case, the victim was the defendant’s mom. In another case, a child was involved. A seven-year-old allegedly told officers that her daddy was hitting her mom.”