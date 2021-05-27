Cancel
Diablo, CA

Valley Views: Time to go camping?

By Dolores Fox Ciardelli
DanvilleSanRamon.com
DanvilleSanRamon.com
 7 days ago

If we have wonderful memories of something, should we try to do it again? Or can some experiences not be replicated, some places not be revisited?. Take camping. I have great remembrances of Girl Scout camp as a child, and camping with a friend's family in Yosemite as a young teen.

DanvilleSanRamon.com

DanvilleSanRamon.com

Danville, CA
News and information about the Danville (CA) and San Ramon (CA) area.

Danville, CA
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Staying Healthy: Biking on Mount Diablo

State park offers outdoor escape for many residents during pandemic. For visitors to Mount Diablo State Park, the sight of cyclists roaming along the roads and trails on and around the mountain is a common and even expected occurrence. Whether it's road cycling or mountain biking, Mount Diablo serves as...
San Ramon, CA
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Art and Wind Spirit Week soaring into San Ramon next week

Community event includes giant kite demonstration in Central Park, virtual activities. San Ramon's Art and Wind Festival will once again bring soaring amusement to residents throughout the region after city officials announced that, after last year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be returning in a limited capacity, transformed to allow for social distancing.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Ramon, CA
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Fire season is here

Dry conditions, warm temps have Tri-Valley fire crews already on high alert. An early wildfire season combined with a statewide drought has the Tri-Valley's fire departments ramping up in big ways for even bigger blazes they say are more likely to happen this year -- and have the potential to be even more destructive than ever.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
Pleasanton, CANBC Bay Area

600 Pleasanton Students Celebrate Prom with COVID Restrictions

They may not have a traditional prom because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate. In Pleasanton, 600 high school seniors were enjoying their prom night with COVID-19 restrictions Sunday. The event was called "Senior Night on Main Street" The high school seniors here in their gowns, suits...
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
Pleasanton, CA
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Valley Views: The family that brews together...

The pandemic raised all sorts of problems -- and solutions -- for ordinary folks. I'm not referring to medical personnel or the seriously challenged but those of us who just tried to cope the best we could. One dilemma: How to stay close to adult children who no longer lived at home and we now could not see.
California StatePleasanton Weekly

Flagship Lucky California store opens in Pleasanton

After years of development and months of construction, a new-concept Lucky California grocery store has opened its doors in Pleasanton, serving as the flagship location for the company's reimagined shopping experience. Posted by Dave Wilson. a resident of Amador Valley High School. on May 14, 2021 at 12:52 pm. Dave...
Livermore, CA
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Back in business

Wine country ushers in return of tourism to Livermore Valley. With statewide COVID-19 restrictions loosening and weather heating up, the Livermore Valley wine industry is welcoming visitors back for tastings, special events and live music after lying mostly dormant for over a year. The Weekly spoke with four of the...
Pleasanton, CAfuncheap.com

Drone Sky/Light Show in Pleasanton (Lucky Grand Opening)

Lucky is celebrating their grand opening with the drone sky show and a weekend of giveaways and live music. – Join us for an incredible drone light show in the Pleasanton Sky and watch from our parking lot. May 15th. 6am. – Gift Card Giveaway: the first 200 guests get...
Contra Costa County, CAfuncheap.com

$5.50 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose

SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE / As of December 7, 2020 Contra Costa County has banned drive-in movies until January 4, 2021 which likely will affect Solano Drive-In in Concord. Santa Clara County has made no statement either way and doesn’t appear to ban drive-ins so it looks like Capitol Drive-In in San Jose is still open. Please contact the venues to confirm.
Pleasanton, CAPleasanton Weekly

Virtual Pleasanton Art League show highlights young artists

Competition lets entrants have professional exhibit experience. Pleasanton Art League took a new approach this year with its 2021 Youth Art Competition, "PAL's Pals," allowing students to "enter an art show like a pro." "Kids really approach art very differently from adults -- it is fascinating and unpredictable," said Jennifer...
Pleasanton, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Check out these Pleasanton homes on the market

