Everyone wants to learn the secret to burning fat fast, but what is the best way to do it. What are the best exercises to sculpt and tone? The secret may lie in doing compound movements, which are exercises that work for multiple muscle groups at the same time such as a squat which works the quad, legs, hamstrings, and calves. Or it could be a compound exercise the combines two exercises into one move to target even more muscles such as a lunge and a bicep curl.