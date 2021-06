The Wright County Board spent a good deal of time listening to a zoning complaint from an Annandale area citizen at their Tuesday, May 4 meeting. Cody Decker who lives near Schroeder Park by Cedar Lake with his young family reported that a business is operating outside zoning ordinances near his property. Wayne Dearing owns Peak Spray Foam Insulation and is in the process of constructing a large addition to his building. Decker claims the land is zoned agricultural and the business, which runs heavy trucks and traffic through the area seven days a week from early morning to evening has no place on the dead end, rural lake road where families and children live.