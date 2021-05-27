Cancel
Iowa State

IA focuses on sustainable solutions during July's Smart Irrigation Month

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The Irrigation Association is excited to announce that July 2021 has once again been designated as Smart Irrigation Month. This month-long initiative is an opportunity for the irrigation industry to promote the importance and value of smart irrigation practices. The irrigation industry — both landscape and agriculture — has had its share of challenges in the last year. Through strength and resiliency, the industry was able to find solutions to weather and overcome these obstacles and emerge as stronger than before.

