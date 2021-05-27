Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Church, VA

Preservation Biscuit Partners With Mary Riley Styles Library Foundation

By Sally Cole
Falls Church News-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreservation Biscuit is partnering with the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Foundation to raise funds for the foundation, a separate nonprofit organization that supports the collection, programs, and services of the library. From Wednesday, May 26 – Sunday, May 30, Preservation Biscuit will donate $1 for each PBC Biscuit sold.

www.fcnp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Falls Church, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Falls Church, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Napa Cabbage#Nonprofit Organization#Food Drink#Fried Chicken#The Pbc Biscuit#Preservation Biscuit#Bacon#Collection#Gouda Pimento Cheese#Honey#Open Wednesdays#Dine#Patio Seating#Sundays#Dijon Mustard#Fairfax Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mclean, VAFalls Church News-Press

Bedtime Story Event Held By F.C.-McLean Preschool

Families can leave bedtime story reading to a firefighter if they register for “Read Me A Story,” a free, virtual literacy event taking place on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.. The event is organized to benefit Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center, a local nonprofit preschool. Early registrants will be eligible...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Food Drops Offs Return To St. James on May 15

On May 15, Saint James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave., Falls Church) will be holding a No Contact Food Drop Off from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Food needs include non-perishables such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed or bagged cereal, rice and pasta, pasta sauce, cooking oil, bread, non-refrigerated juice, peanut butter, and canned fish, such as tuna or salmon.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Final Chance to Purchase Brood X Cicada Shirts

The first run of the Cicada t-shirts to benefit the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Family Assistance Fund netted over $4,000. They will ship by May 21st. Now is interested buyers’ second and final chance to get a Big Bugs in the Little City shirt to commemorate the 17 year cycle of Brood X cicadas coming.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

The Kensington Falls Church Offering Virtual Discussion

The Kensington Falls Church is offering a virtual discussion on How to Have Enjoyable Conversations with Your Loved One Experiencing Dementia on Friday, May 14 from noon – 12:45 pm. This event is part of a three week series that explores the Positive Approach to Care with the Kensington’s Director...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Resident Nominated for National Artist Award

Falls Church resident Priya Parrotta Natarajan, an author and Director of Music for Earth International, has been nominated among a select group of ‘exceptional artists and art professionals across the country’ to compete for the 2022 US Artist’s Award. The nominations are drawn from the following disciplines: Architecture & Design,...
InternetFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Chamber of Commerce Puts On Virtual Networking Breakfast

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informal virtual Networking Breakfast on Thursday, May 13 from 9 –10 a.m. Anyone interested in meeting local business leaders is invited to participate. There is no cost to attend but registration is required and attendees are encouraged to pick up breakfast...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Editorial: To Noise & Small Businesses

There are two prominent stories in this week’s edition that can be paired for maximum effect. One is about a study showing the City of Falls Church is the third best place in Virginia for small business. The other is this edition’s lead story about the F.C. City Council’s revisions to the City’s noise ordinance. In the latter case, the issue stewed before the Council for weeks as it struggled to find a balance that would both redress the concerns of City residents who have been complaining about noise coming from live music at outdoor venues in town and the needs of those establishments to stay in business amid the travails of the pandemic.
Falls Church, VAnorthernvirginiamag.com

Insider’s Guide: Wedding Photographer Abby Jiu dishes on her life behind the camera

The Falls Church wedding photog shares her favorite places to eat, the trends she’s rocking, and the local stores you need to visit. Abby Jiu, a luxury wedding photographer based in Falls Church, has an eye for capturing beautiful moments: happy tears during first looks, a veil floating gently on a bride’s skin, the details of a designer gown, the florals that add style to a big-day backdrop. She’s inspired by high fashion, interior design, and international travel, and brings this same thoughtful aesthetic to her personal life, whether she’s shopping for jewelry, having a spa day (she’s a self-described skin-care addict), or decorating. Case in point: Jiu and husband Jamey Sunshine, who have a 3-year-old son, Cooper, recently purchased a gorgeous pad in Pimmit Hills, which they’re outfitting with help from DC-area talent Shannon Claire Interiors. Here, Jiu steps out from behind the camera and into the spotlight to share a few of the things that make her click.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

The Kensington Falls Church Sponsors Virtual Body Dynamics Class

The Kensington Falls Church is sponsoring a free virtual Body Dynamics’ class, Breathe, Move, and Relax, on Tuesday, May 11, 12:30 – 1 p.m. T. he class will explore deep breathing techniques to encourage ease of movement and relaxation, and will include a simple movement warm-up, breath practice, and an opportunity to stretch. Registration for the free class is available through The Kensington’s website.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

From the Front Page: Ladies in White

THE GRAND MARSHALS for Falls Church’s Women’s History Walk all gathered for a photo in Big Chimneys Park on Sunday. Marie Hirst Yochim was honored posthumously, with a relative standing in (far left). The remaining grand marshals were (from left to right): Alma Amaker, Doris Newcomb, Mary Ellen Shaw, Sally Phillips and Ellen Salsbury.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Faces of Falls Church: Allison Brown

I bumped into Allison Brown during the 2021 Women’s History Walk as she manned the League of Women Voters table she had set up. When asked how she felt about the day, she replied, “I’m very humbled to see so many women who made Falls Church such a great place to live.”(Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com)
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

502 W Broad Street , #210

Welcome to this gorgeous and rarely available 1867 square foot condo in the heart of Falls Church City with great walkability to so many amazing shops and restaurants! Enter this unit via a traditional foyer with front hall closet and powder room, perfect for guests when entertaining. This condo includes two huge bedrooms with custom walk-in closets, and large, attached bathrooms. The primary bath has dual sinks with a soaking tub and shower stall. The bonus den serves as an extra bedroom or comfortable office space. Current owners replaced the living/dining space carpet with hardwood floors and recently painted and replaced all of the bedroom and den carpets. The gourmet kitchen can't be beat, with stainless steel appliances including a gorgeous newer gas range, loads of extra counter and storage space, and a spacious laundry room/pantry. The living space includes a gas fireplace and sliding doors to one of the building's largest balconies. Balcony can also be accessed via the primary bedroom. Sit outside in your own private space or you may choose to relax and enjoy the lovely landscaped common outdoor courtyard area. This unit has added value since it includes TWO parking spaces and TWO large storage units! Other condo amenities include a front desk with concierge service, a library, a large party room that can be rented for holiday gatherings or special occasions, and an exercise room. The lobby and condo floor hallways have recently been renovated with new carpet, bright lights and crown molding. This is an amazing contemporary building in a fabulous location! Falls Church City schools are nearby, with an easy commute to DC, Tysons, various Metro stops, bus service, area airports, and so much more. Don't miss out!
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Electronic Recycling Firm Helps Locals De-Clutter in Sustainable Way

In our age of quick obsolescence and non-biodegradable electronics, Falls Church-based eAsset Solutions has emerged as a scrappy player in the modern effort to reduce, reuse and recycle. The 40-employee company with receiving docks in the industrial park at 427 N. Maple Ave. straddles the divide between for-profit business and...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Will Snyder Chosen as F.C.’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

Will Snyder, the Computer Science teacher at the soon-to-be Meridian High School, was named as the teacher of the year by the Falls Church Education Foundation. Snyder started his career as a math teacher and recognized the increasing interest in computer science. He currently serves as the high school’s only...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C.’s Memorial Day Returns Where Parade Comes to You

The Memorial Day Parade and Festival functions almost as an annual open house for the City of Falls Church. Visitors from all across the Washington, D.C. metro area (and beyond) get to experience the hospitality of the Little City while capping it off with a one-of-a-kind show to boot. Unfortunately,...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Falls Church Elected Officials Welcome City Dermatology

Falls Church elected officials and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will officially welcome City Dermatology of Northern Virginia to the City of Falls Church with a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. City Dermatology of Northern Virginia is owned and operated by Dr. Margaret...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

Last Saturday’s shredding event at the Mason District Governmental Center was an enormous success! The line opened at 7 a.m., and 736 vehicles were unloaded in the three hours and 40 minutes that elapsed before the four large shredding trucks were full, and another 30 or so vehicles had to be waved off. If you do the math, one vehicle was unloaded every 18 seconds. Fortunately, it was a beautiful day, weather-wise. If you missed the Mason District shredding event, another opportunity is this Saturday, May 8, also from 7 – 11 a.m., at the Rolling Valley Park & Ride, 9220 Old Keene Mill Road in Burke. It might be a good idea to get in line early, in case the trucks fill up quickly. Shredding events for sensitive personal and financial documents (not newspapers and magazines, which should be placed in your recycling bin) are open to residents of Fairfax County, Herndon, Vienna, and Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. Plans are underway for another shredding event in Mason District in April 2022.