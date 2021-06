The Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Unit is currently accepting applications for the Law Enforcement Summer Camp June 21st thru 25th, 2021 (see below for more details. We are limited to only being able to accept 25 kids. The application deadline is May 28th, 2021. Forms can be given to the School Resource Officer at the Junction City Middle School, Junction City High School, Junction City Freshman Success Academy, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to the Junction City Police Department, 210 E. 9th Street. Applications received after May 28th, 2021 will not be considered. Hurry, spots won’t last!