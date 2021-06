Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ video series will return this week and in one of them they have Star Wars brothers in arms Ewan McGregor and Pedro Pascal interviewing each other. Both have been part of the franchsie set in a galaxy far, far away for sometime and in fact both have programming on Disney+. McGregor is seemingly in the midst of production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series while Pascal is set to return as Din Djarin for a third season of The Mandalorian soon. Pascal's fellow Star Wars star asked about that production start with Mando himself saying: "We haven't shot a third season."