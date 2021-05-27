Cancel
Maple Lake, MN

Memorial Day program is Monday at 10 a.m.

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day in Maple Lake will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at the military memorial in the Community Park. The American Legion and VFW honor guards along with a few short speeches, a 21-gun salute and taps played by members of the Maple Lake High School band will make up the ceremony. If the weather is bad, the service will be moved indoors to the Maple Lake Legion. Memorial Day is a day to remember the men and women who have died while serving this country.

