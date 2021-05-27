Memorial Day program is Monday at 10 a.m.

In preparation for Fishing Opener Saturday, May 15, the Wright County License Center will allow people with just Boat renewals to skip the line inside the Wright County Government Center the week of May 10-14. You simply need to show your boat renewal card to the deputy at the check point on the first floor of the Government Center during walk-in hours and you will be directed where to go from there. This ONLY applies to those renewing boats already in their name. Boat transfers and all other DNR transactions need to be done through the walk-up window on the South parking deck of the Government Center. If you have a boat renewal plus other items like tabs, title transfers or Driver’s License renewals, you will not be able to skip the line. The outdoor walk-up window is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and processes all motor vehicle and DNR transactions as well as duplicate Driver’s License/ID cards. REAL ID and Enhanced Applications cannot be processed through the outdoor walk-up window. Our Indoor Service Counter runs by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday. Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 11a.m. and 1-3 p.m. for those who do not have an appointment. The Indoor Service Counter focuses on primarily Driver’s License/Permit/ID card applications. REAL ID and Enhanced applications must be processed at the Indoor Service Counter. All transactions, including Motor Vehicle and DNR, are also accepted inside, however wait times are generally 30-60 minutes for those without appointments.