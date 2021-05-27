DraftKings AFL: Round 11 Saturday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings AFL series. The Sir Doug Nicholls Round of matches has fallen on Round 11 this year and so has the first week of mid-season byes, which limit the main Saturday slate to four games for the first time in a few weeks. While the colorful guernseys of each team celebrate the AFL's attempt to honor the nation's indigenous heritage, it could be the play of the Cats or the Giants that best illustrates the action in Round 11. As the clash of the titans between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs will be played on Friday, the next-best team to watch is Geelong, though the most important game could be between Essendon and West Coast in the race for the last places in the top 8 by the time the finals arrive.