Odúbel Herrera rallies Phillies past Marlins, 3-2

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Odúbel Herrera stood Thursday afternoon in between third base and home, waiting to see in the ninth inning what the Marlins pitcher would do after fielding a ground ball. An inning earlier, the Phillies blew another lead and seemed on their way to another tough loss. And then Herrera started the ninth inning of a 3-2 win by tripling to right field. But Alec Bohm struck out, and Ronald Torreyes chopped a soft grounder to the mound after Matt Joyce was intentionally walked.

