Odúbel Herrera rallies Phillies past Marlins, 3-2

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Phillies: Spencer Howard, RHP (MLB No. 33), Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Philly’s top prospect Howard made his third Minor League start and continued his stellar work for the IronPigs. The right-hander continued stretching himself out, going four innings in his Sunday start after going two and three respectively in his first two starts with Lehigh Valley. Visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Howard struck out eight in his four frames and allowed just one run -- his firsts in Triple-A this year -- on two hits and a walk. The 24-year-old threw 38 of his 58 pitches for strikes and has now fanned 13 in nine innings pitched in Triple-A East.