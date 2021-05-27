Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Driving in the snow is a team effort for AI sensors

EurekAlert
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody likes driving in a blizzard, including autonomous vehicles. To make self-driving cars safer on snowy roads, engineers look at the problem from the car's point of view. A major challenge for fully autonomous vehicles is navigating bad weather. Snow especially confounds crucial sensor data that helps a vehicle gauge depth, find obstacles and keep on the correct side of the yellow line, assuming it is visible. Averaging more than 200 inches of snow every winter, Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula is the perfect place to push autonomous vehicle tech to its limits. In two papers presented at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing 2021, researchers from Michigan Technological University discuss solutions for snowy driving scenarios that could help bring self-driving options to snowy cities like Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Toronto.

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Sensor Fusion#Driving Technology#Computer Engineering#Michigan Tech#College Of Computing#Abu Alrub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Kalamazoo, MIWWMTCw

Research project at WMU aims to help autonomous vehicles drive in snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A student-led team of researchers at Western Michigan University hopes to help self-driving vehicles eventually be safer than their human-driven competition, especially in snowy or stormy conditions. Nick Goberville, a Ph.D. candidate in WMU's College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, was helping to lead a research project...
Cell Phonesamericancityandcounty.com

What “smart city” means for 2021: How digital twins, AI and other innovations drive smart transformation

As U.S. cities feel the strain of urban growth—rents rising faster than incomes, more than half a million people homeless, persistent racial and social equity issues—some are making much-needed strides. They are becoming what McKinsey Global Institute defines as a “smart city,” a place where technology and data are used to enable better decisions that improve quality of life.
Technologytorquenews.com

AI Driving Will Be Here Soon: Tesla And Volkswagen Make Plans

As Tesla moves forward in their quest to bring full self-driving onto the road, companies like GM and Volkswagen are following suit. The HUMMER EV and any Cadillac EV will likely have Super Cruise installed. Tesla has recently started offering paid trials for FSD, and Volkswagen has recently bandied about the concept of offering vehicle autonomy as a premium hourly service.
Ravalli, MTChar-Koosta News

Efforts spread message about not spreading AIS

It seems that the mussel prevention effort message is being heard by Montana water recreationalists. RAVALLI — It looks like it’s going to be another record for zebra and/or quagga mussel fouled watercrafts in Montana. Last summer Mussel Buster inspectors throughout the state found a record 35 mussel fouled watercraft. As of Tuesday, June 8, inspectors have found 25 mussel fouled watercraft, and with the vast majority of the summer recreational season ahead, 2021 is a sure bet to set a new but unwanted record. Thus, the importance of the strategically placed inspection stations and inspectors comprise a paramount offensive-defensive bastion in the battle to keep the Columbia River Basin (CRB) the only un-infested river basin in America.
Small Businessfranchising.com

Team Effort: 10-unit Sola Salon owner weathers the storm

Family: Kate, Frances Olivia, and Annie, my three Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Covid-19 hit Heather Safrit with a one-two punch last spring. All 10 of her Sola Salon Studios in Florida and Georgia were required to close for up to 7 weeks. What’s more, salon studios and suites were not eligible for PPP or EIDL funds in the initial rounds. Nevertheless, she and business partner Dave Donahower weathered the storm and are conducting business again and preparing to grow in the coming post-Covid environment.
TechnologyMotorAuthority

Self-driving technology company Argo AI plans IPO within a year

Argo AI is among the leaders in the race to develop driving systems that eliminate the need to have a human behind the wheel, and soon it may become the first dedicated self-driving technology company to go public. Bryan Salesky, CEO and founder of Argo AI, said the company plans...
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Diffuse Sensor

The DRT25C.R dynamic reference diffuse sensor from Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG detects various film-wrapped bottles and cans in a fault-free manner. Based on Contrast Adaptive Teach (CAT) technology, enabling a new operating principle for binary switching sensors, the sensor uses the conveyor belt as a reference. Because the detection does not rely on objects, adjustments are not required when changing products. The flexible sensor detects all objects that differ from the conveyor belt surface, making it object-independent and reliable. With a high operating range of 450 mm, the DRT25C.R detects multipacks, regardless of whether they are transparent or have printed film.
CarsWorld Economic Forum

Why autonomous vehicles need a large-systems approach to safety

How to define and measure safety is one of the primary challenges to widescale adoption of autonomous vehicles (AVs);. Developers, regulators, safety organizations and consortiums have proposed a variety of solutions and safety standards to address the problem;. Existing solutions are limited in their ability to address all the unknowns...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

UK and Arq team up for sustainability effort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) – Through a public-private research collaboration, the University of Kentucky Department of Horticulture and Arq are working to create a more sustainable future for Kentucky and the planet. “I’m excited to be working with Arq, because its mission is completely in line with our departmental...
Computer Sciencewopular.com

Ai Pioneer Raquel Urtasun Launches Self-driving Technology Startup With Backing From Khosla, Uber And Aurora

One of the lingering mysteries from Uber’s sale of its Uber ATG self-driving unit to Aurora has been solved. Raquel Urtasun, the AI pioneer who was the chief scientist at Uber ATG, has launched a new startup called Waabi that is taking what she describes as an “AI-first approach” to speed up the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles, starting with long-haul trucks.
ElectronicsEngineer Live

What is driving ultrasonic sensors market growth?

A steady increase in automotive, electronics and healthcare applications as well as emerging solutions in industrial sectors are driving ultrasonic sensors industry trends. These components deliver high reliability, versatile functionality, and cost-effectiveness. Also known as level sensors, the devices are mainly used for measuring level, distance and for obstacle detection.
HealthElectronic Engineering Times

Healthcare Startups Team Up with Taiwan to Drive Growth in Asia

Two startups from the US and France are collaborating with BE Health in Taiwan to increase their traction in Asia. As COVID-19 continues to hamper international interactions, two startups from the United States and France collaborating with BE Health in Taiwan have successfully closed over $14 million in venture capital funding rounds recently.
Cell PhonesBGR

Watch: McDonald’s is testing Siri-style AI technology at drive-thrus

“Welcome to McDonald’s,” the Siri-like voice says, greeting a customer in the drive-thru. “We’re currently serving a limited menu, so please review the menu before ordering.”. The human-like interaction, voiced by an AI interface on the other end of the McDonald’s screen, might sound like something from a dystopian future....
ElectronicsNature.com

In-flight positional and energy use data set of a DJI Matrice 100 quadcopter for small package delivery

We autonomously directed a small quadcopter package delivery Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or “drone” to take off, fly a specified route, and land for a total of 209 flights while varying a set of operational parameters. The vehicle was equipped with onboard sensors, including GPS, IMU, voltage and current sensors, and an ultrasonic anemometer, to collect high-resolution data on the inertial states, wind speed, and power consumption. Operational parameters, such as commanded ground speed, payload, and cruise altitude, were varied for each flight. This large data set has a total flight time of 10 hours and 45 minutes and was collected from April to October of 2019 covering a total distance of approximately 65 kilometers. The data collected were validated by comparing flights with similar operational parameters. We believe these data will be of great interest to the research and industrial communities, who can use the data to improve UAV designs, safety, and energy efficiency, as well as advance the physical understanding of in-flight operations for package delivery drones.
Computersarxiv.org

Invisible for both Camera and LiDAR: Security of Multi-Sensor Fusion based Perception in Autonomous Driving Under Physical-World Attacks

Yulong Cao*, Ningfei Wang*, Chaowei Xiao*, Dawei Yang*, Jin Fang, Ruigang Yang, Qi Alfred Chen, Mingyan Liu, Bo Li (*co-first authors) In Autonomous Driving (AD) systems, perception is both security and safety critical. Despite various prior studies on its security issues, all of them only consider attacks on camera- or LiDAR-based AD perception alone. However, production AD systems today predominantly adopt a Multi-Sensor Fusion (MSF) based design, which in principle can be more robust against these attacks under the assumption that not all fusion sources are (or can be) attacked at the same time. In this paper, we present the first study of security issues of MSF-based perception in AD systems. We directly challenge the basic MSF design assumption above by exploring the possibility of attacking all fusion sources simultaneously. This allows us for the first time to understand how much security guarantee MSF can fundamentally provide as a general defense strategy for AD perception.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Liebherr and GM To Collaborate on Hydrogen Fuel Cells

General Motors (GM) and Liebherr-Aerospace have agreed to collaborate on a new hydrogen fuel cell technology for aircraft. The automotive group and the Germany-based aircraft systems supplier on Thursday announced plans for an integrated system based on GM’s Hydrotec technology that they say will meet the performance requirements of commercial airliners.
Aerospace & Defensefutureflight.aero

Liebherr-Aerospace Teams With GM to Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cells For Aircraft

General Motors (GM) and Liebherr-Aerospace are joining forces to develop new hydrogen fuel cell technology for aircraft. The automotive group and the Germany-based aircraft systems supplier today announced plans for an integrated system based on GM’s Hydrotec technology that they say will meet the performance requirements of commercial airliners. Teams...