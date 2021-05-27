“WHY AM I COMPLAINING SO MUCH, I RIDE DIRT BIKES FOR A LIVING”—FAST FREEDIE

NASCAR XFINITY Series — Alsco 300. AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 CarQuest Auto Parts Ford Mustang — “We really picked residency in P4 for much of the day, so, honestly, all in all P2 is not bad. You obviously want to win the race and we put ourselves in position to have a shot and some days that’s all you can ask for. I’m happy to get the CarQuest Ford Mustang up with a chance. We were carrying 30 names of fallen heroes from the CarQuest family on the back of our car, so happy to represent them well today and move on to next week. One for the notebook.”