“WHY AM I COMPLAINING SO MUCH, I RIDE DIRT BIKES FOR A LIVING”—FAST FREEDIE
FREDDIE NOREN PREPARES FOR 2021 PRO MOTOCROSS SEASON | PRESENTED BY MXA. Freddie Noren and MXA have teamed up for his journey through the 2021 National Motocross season. In this episode, Freddie is preparing for the 2021 Pro Motocross season at Club MX in North Carolina. Then the crew heads to California to do some testing and Freddie enters a local vet race at Glen Helen. Chris Cole and he take on the competition for the inaugural Cole Racing Team race. Watch Freddie and his privateer journey all season long now on Motocross Action Magazine.motocrossactionmag.com