Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

By David Henry
Metro International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for...

