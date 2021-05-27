Cancel
NHL

Bruins are facing a bit of a mirror image of themselves in the Islanders

By Julian Benbow
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they await the start of their second-round playoff series against the Islanders, the Bruins are a far different team from the one that was sorting through injuries and issues for most of the regular season. By the same token, when coach Bruce Cassidy looks at the Islanders, he sees a different team, too.

www.bostonglobe.com
