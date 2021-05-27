How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The purchase of a company’s shares by its own executives is usually regarded favorably because such buyers often have insight into a company’s growth drivers to which the public is not privy. Amid surging market volatility, we think betting on the share of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)—which have both been heavily bought by insiders—should yield substantial returns. Let’s discuss.High volatility in the United States stock market due to rising inflationary pressures and general price levels amid geopolitical tensions has resulted in modest gains in benchmark indexes and fluctuating share prices of most companies. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite have declined 0.7% and 1.4%, respectively, over the past five days. And the CBOE Volatility Index, which gauges market volatility and sentiment, has increased 10.8% over the same period.