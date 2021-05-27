Cancel
U.K. drug dealer busted because of photo holding cheese

By Joseph Wilkinson
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British drug dealer was busted after sharing a photo of himself holding a block of cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, pleaded guilty May 21 to multiple drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to more than 13 years in jail, police said in a press release. Sometime earlier, Stewart, a Liverpool...

