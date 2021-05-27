U.K. drug dealer busted because of photo holding cheese

A call from a clerk at a Floyd County store has two people facing charges. Early last Thursday morning, Prestonsburg Police received a complaint that a man came into a gas station and offered to sell the clerk meth. Police say when the clerk declined, the man, later identified as Billy Joe Hall, offered the clerk prescription medication or marijuana. When Hall left, the clerk was able to see his license plate number and called it in to police. Officers found the car Hall was driving at a nearby motel. The clerk at the motel confirmed to them the owner of the car was staying there. When police went to the room, they say Laken Harris answered the door and allowed them to enter. Once inside, we’re told officers witnessed drugs laying out in the open. Police also found Hall inside the room. During the investigation of the room, officers found a large quantity of heroin, prescription medication, cash and other drugs. Harris and Hall were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center. Both are charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.