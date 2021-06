After 24 seasons in the NFL, Adam Vinatieri is calling it a career. The last time we saw Vinatieri on the field was back in 2019, when it was obvious that his best days were behind him. He sat out the 2020 season and has now officially decided to hang 'em up. He walks away as the NFL's all-time leading scorer, and one who made multiple iconic field goals over the course of his career. He was a four Super Bowl champion, a three-time All-Pro and a member of the All-2000s Team. His induction into Canton will likely come as soon as he's eligible. All told, he's arguably the best kicker to ever play the game.