Wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone reflects on being the voice of your childhood

Jim Ross discussed Mark Henry signing with AEW during a recent edition of Grilling JR. Jim Ross on Mark Henry signing with AEW: “He likes helping others. He’s got a good eye for talent, and he’s coachable. He likes to mentor, so that was pretty cool. It gives me credence that the Friday night show, Rampage, is not gonna be a throwaway. I was kind of surprised that Mark got out from under the WWE banner and is coming to work for our team…..it’s a win-win for everybody I believe. Also, it opens the door potentially down the road for Mark to have another match or two. He’s still got the itch. I didn’t see him all day. They had him sequestered all day, and it never leaked or got out. I was pleasantly surprised. He’ll do a real good job.”