Wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone reflects on being the voice of your childhood
My wife and I have lived in the same house in East Cobb for 31 years now, since Turner Broadcasting offered me a job with World Championship Wrestling. When I first started, we taped the TBS shows at Center Stage. Then, we would tape the syndicated shows in Gainesville, at the Georgia Mountains Center, and at the Cobb County Civic Center. We stayed in the area until we got really big in the mid-'90s and started moving all around.