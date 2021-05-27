Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone reflects on being the voice of your childhood

By Dan Greene
Atlanta Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy wife and I have lived in the same house in East Cobb for 31 years now, since Turner Broadcasting offered me a job with World Championship Wrestling. When I first started, we taped the TBS shows at Center Stage. Then, we would tape the syndicated shows in Gainesville, at the Georgia Mountains Center, and at the Cobb County Civic Center. We stayed in the area until we got really big in the mid-’90s and started moving all around.

www.atlantamagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Goldberg
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Hulk Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Combat#Major League Wrestling#Turner Broadcasting#Turner Sports#Team Sports#Tbs#Center Stage#Georgia Bulldog#Wsb Radio#Hawks#Tnt#Gwinnett Braves#Childhood#Play By Play#Announcers#Nashville#Monday Nitro#East Cobb#Georgia Dome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEintermatwrestle.com

Fantasy College Wrestling Podcast: Tony Rotundo

Tony Rotundo with Jordan Burroughs at the 2017 World Championships(Photo/Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Welcome to the first podcast on InterMat from Fantasy College Wrestling. Tony and Todd have already collaborated to produce plenty of content here with their 2021 Fantasy weight class rankings. The pair will bring us podcasts with a...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Tag Team Match Announced For 5/27 Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Two teams will reunite on the May 27 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. While on a hot streak in Swinger's Palace, TJP noticed Fallah Bahh hiding in the background and asked what he was doing there. He responded by saying he is repaying his debt to Johnny by being a 'Bahh-larella.' TJP then made a deal to free Fallah, but first needed to roll a hard eight, which he did.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reveals Why They Were Released

Quite a few WWE Superstars have been released in recent weeks, and this week WWE made some cuts in NXT. Notable names such as Velveteen Dream and Jessamyn Duke were released, and former Sanity member Alexander Wolfe was also released from his contract. During a recent interview with Sport 1...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Shaq Announces Plans to Return to Wrestling this Summer During “Inside the NBA”

AEW Dynamite may have been pre-empted Wednesday night due to the NBA Playoffs, but that didn’t stop Shaquille O’Neal from making a wrestling announcement of his own. When asked if/when he would be wrestling again, Shaq simply replied, “Soon. This summer.” And while he didn’t specify who or where he’d be wrestling, it’s a safe bet that the Inside the NBA analyst would be taking his talents back to AEW, where he is a pristine 1-0.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW announces Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In a press release, AEW announced that former WWE wrestler Mark Henry has signed a multi-year contract with the company. Henry appeared in front of the live crowd at the Double or Nothing PPV last weekend and it was announced he would be one of the new commentators for AEW’s new one hour show Rampage, which debuts on August 13.
WWEComicBook

AEW: Wrestling World Argues Over Tony Khan's Promo Directed at WWE

AEW president Tony Khan rocked the wrestling world with his promo directed at WWE on Friday night, and fans and wrestlers alike are still arguing over the video's merit. In case you missed it, news dropped earlier that day via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling were in talks back in March about developing an exclusive partnership that would let certain WWE wrestlers perform for Japan's No. 1 promotion and vice-versa. Khan, playing up the maniacal owner character he's developed on Impact Wrestling, openly mocked WWE, bragged about his future plans with New Japan and even called out WWE president Nick Khan by addressing how they share the same last name.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Adam Cole returns

Adam Cole returned to NXT last night and put a stop to the show's triple threat number one contender's match. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano on last night's show was supposed to decide NXT Champion Karrion Kross' challenger for TakeOver: In Your House, but the match ended in a no contest when Cole attacked all three wrestlers. It was announced later in the night that Kross will defend his NXT Championship against O'Reilly, Dunne, Gargano, and Cole in a fatal five-way match at TakeOver.
WWE411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.1.21

Hello there guys, gals, enbies, and all other NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas as per the norm, and tonight we have a big show set with Karrion Kross’ next opponent to be determined NXT Tag Team Titles on the line, an NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge and more! There’s a lot to look forward to tonight and so without further ado, let’s get right into it.
WWEPWMania

Tony Khan Addresses The Firing of AEW Spanish Announcer Willie Urbina

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announcer Willie Urbina was heard on a live mic as he was making fun of AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida during the May 28th 2021 Friday Night Dynamite Spanish broadcast. Urbina was promptly fired from the company. During the AEW Double or Nothing post-show press...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Bruce Prichard Hated WWE's Attempts To Make Kevin Nash Relatable As WWE Champion

Bruce Prichard believes the decision to try and make Diesel relatable after he became WWF Champion killed the character. Kevin Nash (Diesel) won the Championship from Bob Backlund on November 26, 1994, in an 8-second match at Madison Square Garden. Speaking on the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast (via AdFreeShows), Prichard still laments the fact that they tried to turn the big-man babyface. As soon as they did that, he ceased to be the wrestler that everyone fell in love with.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tony Schiavone Reacts To Tony Khan Taunting WWE And Nick Khan

As noted earlier, AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo ahead of Friday’s AEW Dynamite in which he called out WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. Khan addressed reports of WWE holding talks with NJPW about WWE potentially becoming the exclusive North American partner for the Japanese wrestling promotion.
WWEava360.com

Were the Acclaimed able to Handle Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston? | AEW Dynamite, 5/19/21

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday night 8e/7c on TNT. AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday at 7e/6c - youtube.com/AEW. AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night 7e/6c - youtube.com/AEW. How to watch Dynamite and Pay Per View events. ➡️ TNT - https://www.tntdrama.com/allelitewrestling. ➡️ Fire TV - https://www.fite.tv/channel/aew (For international fans only)
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Discusses Mark Henry Signing With AEW

Jim Ross discussed Mark Henry signing with AEW during a recent edition of Grilling JR. Jim Ross on Mark Henry signing with AEW: “He likes helping others. He’s got a good eye for talent, and he’s coachable. He likes to mentor, so that was pretty cool. It gives me credence that the Friday night show, Rampage, is not gonna be a throwaway. I was kind of surprised that Mark got out from under the WWE banner and is coming to work for our team…..it’s a win-win for everybody I believe. Also, it opens the door potentially down the road for Mark to have another match or two. He’s still got the itch. I didn’t see him all day. They had him sequestered all day, and it never leaked or got out. I was pleasantly surprised. He’ll do a real good job.”
WWElastwordonsports.com

Kenny Omega: Should The Belt Collector Win The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship?

On December 2, 2020, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling’s terrific Winter Is Coming show. His victory saw him turn full heel, side with Don Callis and begin the ground-breaking All Elite Wrestling/IMPACT Wrestling partnership. From here, we have seen Omega gain more and more belts in the wrestling world. He already had the AAA Mega Championship and now he holds a total of four key belts. His latest came from defeating Rich Swann at IMPACT’s Rebellion show.