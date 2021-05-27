AMH Honors Staff During National EMS Week

ALTON – The AMH Emergency Medical Services team celebrated national EMS Week (May 17-21) with several events, most notably a picnic held Friday at the hospital’s EMS location in Bethalto. Jason Bowman, EMS manager, and EMS coordinator Rachel Lair honored several of their team members with awards for outstanding service in 2020 and also this year. “We are grateful for each and every one of these people on EMS Week, but also every week of the year,” Bowman said. “They Continue Reading