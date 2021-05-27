newsbreak-logo
Tractor-trailer owner sentenced for role in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

By The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ray Anthony Almaroad, 36, of Edinburg, Texas, has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to his role in a large cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Almaroad pleaded guilty on Jan. 26. On May 19, U.S. District Judge David Morales ordered...

