Iowa State

Iowa 80 Truckstop to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic June 3

By The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALCOTT, Iowa — Iowa 80 Truckstop, known as the “World’s Largest Truckstop,” will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. This will be the second vaccine clinic offered at the site in partnership with Hy-Vee Pharmacy; the first was held May 4. No appointment is needed...

www.thetrucker.com
