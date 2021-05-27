Homepage News Items

Edible gardens are rapidly growing in popularity. They combine the benefits of a beautiful outside landscaping with the benefits of growing food you can eat. People of all ages can participate, and kids love to eat things they have grown. Learn how edible flowers, herbs, ornamental vegetables and trees can be blended into your landscape.

There are many reasons to consider edible gardening. Edible gardens reduce our environmental impact and decrease the use of chemicals, pesticides and artificial fertilizers that you consume. It is important to learn how to properly water edible gardens and understand how it differs depending on the area you live in.

This free virtual class sponsored by the Calleguas Water District covers planning, soil preparation, warm season and cool season veggies, biennial and perennial crops, planting, watering guidelines, and weed and pest management. The class requires pre-registration and is limited to 50 participants.

Class information

Register for the online class

Tuesday, June 8

6:00-7:00 pm