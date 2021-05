When the quark model was formulated in the 1960s by Murray Gell-Mann and George Zweig, they predicted that mesons (two-quark hadrons) and baryons (three-quark hadrons) would not be the only hadrons in nature. Exploring exotic hadrons with a larger number of quarks is an exciting field in nuclear and particle physics. It took nearly 40 years until scientists discovered the first tetraquark (four-quark hadron), the χc1(3872). Scientists have discovered other tetraquarks and even pentaquarks since then. However, scientists still don’t know how these exotic particles are structured—are they tightly bound hadrons or a compound of two hadrons similar to molecules?