Regional Arts Center Expected to Drive More Traffic into the Cornelius Area. The Cain Center for the Arts took a giant step forward Friday with the official groundbreaking in downtown Cornelius. The $25 million regional arts center, which is expected to be completed in December 2022, is named for Cornelius residents Ericka and Bill Cain, who contributed $5 million to the project which will include a 400-seat theater, gallery and event spaces, classrooms, and an outdoor plaza.