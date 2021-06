Fox News aired footage of a man who was deeply emotional during live coverage of immigrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande into the United States. Fox’s Bill Melugin was stationed in Del Rio, Texas as he beamed into The Faulkner Focus with a report on dozens of Latin American immigrants who’ve crossed into the U.S. over the last few days. As Melugin delivered his package, he ended up showing live footage of a Venezuelan group of migrants walking across the water before they were pulled out by officials stationed nearby.