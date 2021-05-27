Lionsgate Handily Beats Wall Street Q4 Forecasts As Starz Hits 16.7M Global Streaming Subscribers
Lionsgate, which is in the M&A spotlight after recent deals involving MGM and WarnerMedia, easily beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter results. Total revenue came in at $876.4 million in the quarter ending March 31, down 7% from the year-ago period but ahead of analysts’ consensus for $809.3 million. The per-share loss of 17 cents in the quarter was an improvement of the 20-cent loss a year ago and well ahead of analysts’ expectation for 33 cents in the red.deadline.com