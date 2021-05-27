Lionsgate Handily Beats Wall Street Q4 Forecasts As Starz Hits 16.7M Global Streaming Subscribers

As both a tentpole and an artifact, the new James Bond movie now belongs to the increasingly voracious Jeff Bezos. Most of it, anyway. In acquiring MGM for $8.45 billion, Amazon can claim proprietorship of No Time to Die, which opens October 8, but some insiders argue it’s a mixed blessing. A $300 million theatrical release, the latest Bond represents a tangle of rights agreements dating back 60 years that reflect the legalistic compromises of the past rather than the slick streamer dealmaking of the present. Sequel prospects also lack a pre-geriatric star (Daniel Craig, 53, has signed off). Some ticket buyers may also see its plot as a creaky reminder of white-bread misogyny.