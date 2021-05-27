Cancel
Cass County, IN

Cass Sheriff to lead Youth Ranch

By Staff Reports
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 9 days ago
Sheriff Ed Schroder Photo provided

BRAZIL – Indiana sheriffs recently announced the election of Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse to help lead their not-for-profit Youth Ranch.

Schroder and Plasse join a volunteer board of 10 other law enforcement executives who oversee the construction and operation of the 62-acre training and recreational retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime. The academy restarts construction and operations next month as COVID-19 conditions continue to subside.

Schroder is also a first-term sheriff, returning to the Cass County department where he began his career while earning his bachelor’s degree at DePauw University. After college graduation, Schroder joined the Indiana State Police, where he rose to the rank of major and commanded 37 counties, six posts and 353 police and civilian employees. Schroder is a three-time chair of the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Executive Board, an Indiana certified EMT, a qualified firefighter I, firefighter II and an arson investigator. Schroder served many years as chief of the Royal Center Volunteer Fire Department and earned his Type III Incident Command certification through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. He is a volunteer at the Pioneer elementary and high school and serves as a 4-H leader and instructor.

Plasse is serving his first term as Vigo County Sheriff, after dedicating 33 years with the Terre Haute Police Department – 11 as chief of police. During his decorated career in THPD’s uniform, investigations and juvenile divisions, he was presented many awards for exceptional service, including the Life Saving Medal. Plasse is a criminology graduate of Indiana State University and a retired Sergeant Major with the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana National Guard. Plasse was deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Guantanamo Bay during the U.S. war on terror. He is past president of Lodge 85 Fraternal Order of Police and active in the United Way of the Wabash Valley, Boys & Girls Club and other professional and civic organizations.

“As we grow our Youth Ranch board, we look for leaders with demonstrated commitment to their communities, especially their youth,” said former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, ISYR board president. “Sheriffs Plasse and Schroder have the professional background and the personal passion to mentor our next generation of law enforcement, bond with our less fortunate and comfort Indiana youth who have suffered from crime.”

Schroder and Plasse will serve on the all-volunteer board with Layton, LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd, Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton.

Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
Related
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

May 16, 2021 Update from Indiana Department of Health

Last Updated on May 16, 2021 by Indiana Department of Health. Cass County stayed in the yellow advisory status on the county metrics map as of May 62, 2021. Yellow indicates moderate community spread, with 111 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.43%. The map is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Posted by
Pharos-Tribune

Cass County Judge Lisa Swaim a finalist for Court of Appeals seat

Cass County Superior Court II Judge Lisa Swaim has been named one of 12 finalists for a position on the Indiana Court of Appeals. It’s the second highest court in the state, just under the Indiana Supreme Court. The Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed 23 candidates last week cut the list...
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

Cass County Community Foundation distributes 11 new AEDs for local community areas

Last Updated on May 14, 2021 by Cass County Community Foundation. SOURCE: News release from Cass County Community Foundation. Our community knows all too well and all too recently the shock of losing a loved-one or community member to a heart attack. In May of 2017 CCCF was able to partner with Troy Pflugner of Cardiac Science to purchase and distribute 15 new AEDs to Cass County first responder units.
casscountyonline.com

Cass County Democrats host appearance by former US Senator Joe Donnelly

Last Updated on May 12, 2021 by Cass County Democrats. Cass County Democrats hosted Joe Donnelly at Riverside Park on Saturday, May 8, 2021. A crowd of over 50 people included Democrats from Michigan, counties around Indiana, Cass County party regulars and a handful of people who just wanted to hear what the former senator had to say.
Posted by
Pharos-Tribune

'Father's House' becomes Logan's first recovery home

Seven hundred forty billion dollars. That’s the amount Americans spend each year on drug abuse and addiction expenses, from lost workplace productivity, healthcare expenses, and crime-related costs, according to American Addiction Centers, a nationwide network of addiction rehab facilities. And while education is the key to prevention, having a safe...
Pharos-Tribune

Police Blotter May 13 2021

4:06 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances, 200 block of Church Street, Walton. Cass County Sheriff’s Department. 9:06 a.m. — Reckless driving, westbound U.S. 24 and County Road 600 East, Logansport. CCSD. 9:13 a.m. — Auto theft, East 10300 block of County Road 2350 South, Walton. CCSD. 9:36 a.m. — Lost Property,...
Posted by
Pharos-Tribune

Logansport man charged with three felonies for domestic incident

A Logansport man has been charged with three Level 6 felonies for an alleged May 9 incident. Jeremy John Browning, 43, faces sentences of six months to two-and-a-half years on each of the felonies, domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, strangulation and confinement.
Posted by
Pharos-Tribune

Logansport man faces trial on domestic battery, strangulation

A Logansport man is scheduled for April 24 trial on two Level 6 felonies: strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Jacob August Rozzi, 24, received the trial date at his initial hearing on May 7 and will next appear in court on May 19 regarding the $500 bond set for him, according to court documents.
Pharos-Tribune

AREA BRIEFS

The construction crew doing bridge painting for INDOT re-opened West Wabash Avenue under the U.S. 24/35 bridge, but now, they have moved to the south side. The work on the south side will result in closing Cliff Drive under the same bridge, just east of the Logansport State Hospital entrance. That closure is tentatively scheduled to last approximately 1 week.
Posted by
Pharos-Tribune

Beebouts back to court May 18 while nurse will appear May 20

Following the February arrests of the husband-and-wife team for failure to report human remains, a subsequent investigation will have Jason and Jaclyn Beebout back in Cass Superior Court 2 at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 on new charges. While early reports from the Logansport Police Department stated that Jaclyn Beebout,...
casscountyonline.com

Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly to discuss American Rescue Plan and American Jobs Plan in Cass County on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Last Updated on May 8, 2021 by Indiana Democratic Party. SOURCE: News release from Indiana Democratic Party. INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, May 8, Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly will join the Cass County Democratic Party for a meet and greet event at the Riverside Park in Logansport from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The former senator will hold a conversation with Hoosiers about President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and why the federal relief package is delivering for Indiana and its families, which includes $1,400 checks for 91-percent of Hoosiers, $5.8 billion for state and local communities, and nearly $2 billion for Indiana’s classrooms.
WLFI.com

Former Senator Joe Donnelly speaks on Biden jobs plan

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) - Former Senator Joe Donnelly held a meet and greet on May 8 with Logansport residents to talk about President Biden's American Jobs Plan. Following speeches from Cass County Democrats Chair Lita Rouser and Donnelly, the former Senator answered questions the audience had about the jobs plan.