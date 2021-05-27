Cancel
PerformLine Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment to Amplify Growth and Support Product Innovation For PerformLine’s Industry-Leading Compliance Technology. PerformLine, a leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. The growth capital will drive further innovation across PerformLine’s enterprise grade platform and propel customer success as well as continue to accelerate the company’s existing growth.

