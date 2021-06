President Joe Biden’s Administration inherited a host of challenges and opportunities in the Middle East. It has become clear over the last two decades that neither American diplomacy nor a presence on the ground has been able to transform the region. From the ongoing war in Syria, to proxy wars across the Middle East, and power competition amongst regional rivals, there are no easy answers for U.S. engagement and policy-making in the region. Without reshaping our own diplomatic efforts, it is increasingly unlikely that the United States will be able to push an agenda in the region. What’s the best path forward for U.S. engagement in the Middle East?