Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

My View: Federal anti-discrimination laws should extend to military

Times Herald-Record
 7 days ago

Military Appreciation Month is celebrated every May, which is why it’s a special month for me as a veteran. I served as a Leutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army for nearly three decades. I dedicated my life to this country and proudly served in Bosnia and Iraq. When I joined the Army, I couldn’t fully be myself as a gay American because of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” or DADT, a notorious policy that barred openly LGBTQ Americans from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces until its repeal in 2011. I had to hide who I was and yet I put my life on the line to protect the freedoms that we all cherish as Americans.

www.recordonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Hiv#U S Military Forces#Employment Discrimination#U S Policy#Force Policy#Federal Employment#Leutenant#The U S Army#Dadt#Lgbtq Americans#The U S Armed Forces#Laws#Lgbtq Discrimination#Defense Policies#Transgender Americans#Equality#Active Duty Personnel#Gay#Dignity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Iraq
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

Pentagon says diversity training essential in ‘defending the nation’

The Pentagon defended the military’s diversity and inclusion training programs amid a torrent of criticism, saying they are essential for recruiting the “right people” in its duty to defend the nation.​. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was asked during Tuesday’s briefing about GOP lawmakers creating sites urging whistleblowers in the armed...
Minoritieswcn247.com

Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

The Associated Press has found that a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination still festers in the U.S. armed forces, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it. The military’s judicial system has no explicit category for hate crimes, making it difficult to quantify crimes motivated by prejudice, and the Defense Department also has no way to track the number of troops ousted for extremist views, despite its repeated pledges to root them out. The AP also found that the Uniform Code of Military Justice does not adequately address discriminatory incidents and that rank-and-file people of color commonly face courts-martial panels made up of all-white service members, which some experts argue can lead to harsher outcomes.
LawPosted by
Reason.com

Do Anti-BDS Laws Restrict Speech?

Two months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at George Southern University's 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not "engaged in" a "boycott of Israel" and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university. For Martin, a harsh critic of Israel who supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, that pledge was untrue and unacceptable.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Law and Order Should Not Be Political

The conversation started on a long Uber ride. The driver, originally from Colombia, said he knows a lot of Colombians living in the U.S. "without papers." He argued that they are good people paying taxes and should be left alone. I responded that I believe they are good people paying taxes but our immigration laws should be respected.
Tennessee StateMirror

Tennessee pushes anti-transgender laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state’s political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that they discriminate...
MinoritiesPosted by
930 AM KMPT

Montana AG: Critical Race Theory Violates Discrimination Laws

The Montana Attorney General's office is now weighing in against "Critical Race Theory" being taught in Montana schools. This news comes after a request from Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) says Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a violation of both state and federal...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

ACLU Announces First Lawsuit Against Anti-Trans, Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youth and their families as well as two doctors, challenging a law passed in April that meant Arkansas became the first American state to ban the provision of gender-affirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth. The lawsuit is the first legal challenge to a panoply of anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ bills passed in Republican-controlled state legislatures.
Sex Crimeswaheagle.com

I'm a proud US citizen, by choice

I was embarrassed to read a recent letter to The Eagle from a totally un-informed person; I will comment on it. As a European, we have always liked Americans. I came here happily and freely, joined the US Army, then proudly accepted US Citizenship. Must say, I was embarrassed when in Denmark, while 45 proposed to buy Greenland, many jokes, while repeating I did not vote for him. The writer also had trouble with math. Not sure why Georgia was on her mind, but Biden promised he would make the stimulus $2,000 for all of us, $1,400 plus the $600 we got from 45 and Republicans equals $2,000. Promise kept! The ‘incentives’ to get people vaccinated are because of science deniers, most who are Republicans, for the good of the herd. By the way, don’t move to Europe, you wouldn’t be appreciated there either.
Congress & CourtsAlbert Lea Tribune

My Point of View: Values are in conflict with Republican Party

Rep. Jim Hagedorn is soft on insurrection. Hagedorn voted once again to buttress Trump’s far-fetched lies about the 2020 election rather than to defend truth and our democratic institutions. This time he voted against an independent Jan. 6 commission to thoroughly investigate the violent assault on our Capitol, which threatened...
Westport, CThamlethub.com

Westport First Selectman Issues Statement on Anti-Semitism, Racism and Discrimination

On behalf of the Town of Westport, I want to reiterate that acts of discrimination, racism and anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in our community. Over the past year, as a country, we witnessed the murder of George Floyd, terrifying attacks against the Asian and Pacific Islander communities, and countless other acts of hatred and discrimination. And in recent days, we have seen acts of anti-Semitism strikingly close to us in New York City.
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Justices limit anti-hacking law

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday limited prosecutors' ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to vote 6-3 to overturn the conviction of a police sergeant who used a work database to run a license plate search in exchange for money. The justices ruled prosecutors had overreached in using the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge him. The case is important guidance in narrowing the scope of the law.
Minoritiesnewspressnow.com

Anti-Semitism shouldn't be ignored

Mark Ruffalo came out on Twitter the other day and angered a lot of people, but not the people he usually tends to anger. “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide.’ It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad,” Ruffalo wrote. “Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”