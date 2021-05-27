My View: Federal anti-discrimination laws should extend to military
Military Appreciation Month is celebrated every May, which is why it’s a special month for me as a veteran. I served as a Leutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army for nearly three decades. I dedicated my life to this country and proudly served in Bosnia and Iraq. When I joined the Army, I couldn’t fully be myself as a gay American because of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” or DADT, a notorious policy that barred openly LGBTQ Americans from serving in the U.S. Armed Forces until its repeal in 2011. I had to hide who I was and yet I put my life on the line to protect the freedoms that we all cherish as Americans.www.recordonline.com