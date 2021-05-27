My View: Federal anti-discrimination laws should extend to military

I was embarrassed to read a recent letter to The Eagle from a totally un-informed person; I will comment on it. As a European, we have always liked Americans. I came here happily and freely, joined the US Army, then proudly accepted US Citizenship. Must say, I was embarrassed when in Denmark, while 45 proposed to buy Greenland, many jokes, while repeating I did not vote for him. The writer also had trouble with math. Not sure why Georgia was on her mind, but Biden promised he would make the stimulus $2,000 for all of us, $1,400 plus the $600 we got from 45 and Republicans equals $2,000. Promise kept! The ‘incentives’ to get people vaccinated are because of science deniers, most who are Republicans, for the good of the herd. By the way, don’t move to Europe, you wouldn’t be appreciated there either.