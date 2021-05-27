Arkansas legislation subject of another lawsuit, this time by term limits supporters over petition restriction law
For the third time this week, Arkansas has been sued in federal court by plaintiffs alleging unconstitutional new laws. Today, its supporters of term limits. They say the law meant to make ballot petitions almost impossible to succeed by new restrictions on the canvassing process. A lawsuit had been promised on this by other interests, including a progressive group that will be stymied in trying to get voters to consider popular ideas for nonpartisan redistricting and open primary elections.arktimes.com