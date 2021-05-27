Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas legislation subject of another lawsuit, this time by term limits supporters over petition restriction law

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 11 days ago
For the third time this week, Arkansas has been sued in federal court by plaintiffs alleging unconstitutional new laws. Today, its supporters of term limits. They say the law meant to make ballot petitions almost impossible to succeed by new restrictions on the canvassing process. A lawsuit had been promised on this by other interests, including a progressive group that will be stymied in trying to get voters to consider popular ideas for nonpartisan redistricting and open primary elections.

Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

