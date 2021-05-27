newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rush members to present humanitarian honor to The Tragically Hip at Canada’s Juno Awards next month

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are among the rock stars who will serve as presenters next month at the 2021 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Lee and Lifeson will present the 2021 Humanitarian Award to acclaimed Canadian rock act The Tragically Hip. Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie and Rush drummer Neil Peart both died of brain cancer — in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

rock947.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gord Downie
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Neil Young
Person
Gordon Lightfoot
Person
Ed Robertson
Person
Leonard Cohen
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Geddy Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Cbc Music#Abc Audio#The Tragically Hip#Music Stars#Rock Stars#Canadian#Neil Young Crazy Horse#Cbcmusic Ca Junos#Cbc Music#Tiktok#Abc Audio#Juno Awards#Indie Pop Singer Feist#Presenters#Cancer#Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswarm1069.com

Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain to appear at Juno Awards next month

Three of the biggest Canadian music stars will be handing out trophies next month at the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Following the news that Justin Bieber will perform at the June 6 ceremony for the first time in more than 10 years, it’s been announced that Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain will all be presenters, along with Alessia Cara and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Gordon Lightfoot.
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

CBC Music's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe To Host The 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented By Music Canada, Streaming On CBC Gem And Cbcmusic.ca/junos June 4

The virtual evening will feature performances by nominees Ammoye, Kirk Diamond and TÖME, Crown Lands, Lindsay Ell and MacKenzie Porter, TOBi and 2020/2021 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class short listers, MONOWHALES. TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe...
MusicNew Haven Register

The Tragically Hip Unearth Surprise 'New' Album 'Saskadelphia'

Nearly four years after the death of the Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie — and three years after the band announced their retirement — the beloved Canadian rockers have revealed their surprise new album Saskadelphia, due out Friday, May 21st. Saskadelphia features six songs written for the Tragically Hip’s 1991...
Celebritiesajournalofmusicalthings.com

The 50th anniversary Juno Awards have announced performers

The Junos are coming up fast–June 6–and the announcements about who will perform on the show are coming fast. Here’s what we’ve got:. The feature performance of the night will be the remaining members of the Tragically Hip along with Feist standing in for Gord Downie. Think that’ll draw in the eyeballs?
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

The Tragically Hip announce ‘Saskadelphia’

Celebrated iconic band The Tragically Hip announce a new album, Saskadelphia, out Friday, May 21st via Universal Music Canada/UMe. The set is made up of six previously unreleased tracks written in 1990. Five recorded in that same year during the Road Apples sessions in New Orleans, and one live track, “Montreal (Live from The Molson Centre, Montreal, Dec 7th, 2000),” written at the same time, but for which the original recording is yet to be found.
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Justin Bieber, The Tragically Hip, And More To Perform At Juno Awards

Justin Bieber will perform at the 50th Juno Awards broadcast in his native Canada on June 6. It will mark the first time he has appeared on the Junos since 2010. Bieber is nominated for five awards at this year’s event―album of the year and pop album of the year for Changes, single of the year for “Intentions” (featuring Quavo), artist of the year, and the Juno fan choice award.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original FOREIGNER Singer LOU GRAMM Releases 'Questions And Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989'

HNE Recordings Ltd has just released "Questions And Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989", a new three-CD collection from iconic FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm. Gramm had been recording with Rochester, New York-based band BLACK SHEEP since the early 1970s. Releasing two LPs for Capitol, Gramm met his future bandmate and songwriting partner Mick Jones in 1975 when BLACK SHEEP opened for SPOOKY TOOTH in Rochester. Jones was looking for a singer for his new band in 1976, and BLACK SHEEP having split at the end of 1975, Lou was free to audition for Mick's new group, FOREIGNER. Releasing their self-titled album on Atlantic Records in 1977, and featuring solid gold rock classics as "Cold As Ice" and "Feels Like The First Time", FOREIGNER were an instant worldwide smash. Going from strength to strength, the band hit a commercial peak in 1984 with the "Agent Provocateur" album and the chart-topping power ballad "I Want To Know What Love Is".
Musicgananoquereporter.com

The Tragically Hip's new album 'feels like it's honouring' Gord Downie

As their 1991 album, Road Apples, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, The Tragically Hip will release six previously unreleased songs written during those 1990 recording sessions via a new album, Saskadelphia, on Friday. The tunes on the collection, which is the Hip’s first new record since 2016’s Man Machine...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Tragically Hip Songs: 20 Essentials By Canada’s Legendary Rock Poets

Discussing what are the “best” songs by The Tragically Hip is the wrong sort of topic to introduce if one finds oneself in a small Canadian town. It may seem like a great conversation starter because The Tragically Hip is an Ontario band that has been loved by its countrymen for decades, but it can easily go awry because fans also spend an inordinate amount of time weighing the pros and cons of every release since the eponymous debut EP in 1987.
Musictucsonpost.com

BET Awards to return live next month

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): The Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards ceremony, which became one of the first major awards to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is set to return in June as the first ceremony to invite vaccinated fans to be a part of the audience.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Beat Goes On – Full Schedule for the 50th Annual JUNO Awards announced

The 50th annual Juno Awards are less than two weeks away. With the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, one would think the biggest celebration of Canadian music would be hampered, but broadcasting partner, CBC Music, have announced 11 days of online celebration to mark the important milestone. Beginning on May 27 and...
MusicantiMUSIC

The Tragically Hip Announce New Album Of Unreleased Songs

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip will release a brand new album of previously-unreleased songs entitled "Saskadelphia" on May 21. The project by the iconic Canadian band delivers six tracks written in 1990; five were recorded in that same year during sessions for the "Road Apples" album in New Orleans, and one live track, "Montreal (Live from The Molson Centre, Montreal, Dec 7th, 2000)," written at the same time, but for which the original recording is yet to be found.
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Taylor Swift to receive Songwriter Icon Award next month

Taylor Swift is only 31, but she’s already an “Icon” when it comes to songwriting. Taylor will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the virtual annual meeting of the National Music Publisher’s Association on June 9. The organization notes that “no one is more influential when it comes to writing music today.”
Celebritiesthereminder.ca

Ali Gatie and Tate McRae, Jessie Reyez join Juno Awards performers

TORONTO — Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and rising Canadian stars Ali Gatie and Tate McRae are joining the slate of musical performers at the upcoming Juno Awards. The final list of Canadian acts has been announced for the two-hour June 6 broadcast, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Junos.
Musicwboi.org

Andrew Limbong

Live Music Is Back, But You Might Still Have To Wait On That Arena Show. Foo Fighters Headline Lollapalooza As Chicago Summer Festival Season Opens Up. Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters Among Those Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. By Andrew Limbong • May 12, 2021. Tina Turner...
Hip Hopdailymusicroll.com

Artist Elton Cooper’s New Song 86 Presents a New Exciting Range in the Scope of Rap and Hip Hop

Upcoming artist Elton Cooper recently collaborated with fellow artist Pedarabbit for the song, ‘86’, delivering a unique and spontaneous course of lyrical epiphany. Upcoming artist Elton Cooper is the newest name in the rap game who is giving his contemporaries a run for their own money with his talent and versatility. He recently came out with the single, ‘86’ in collaboration with fellow artist Pedarabbit which is making waves of widespread engagement across the audience stream. Like every song, this track too is an extension of his life and personality exemplified through its hard-hitting lyrical stanzas. Eli wants his fans to not just groove to the song’s tunes but empathize and feel its emotional turns. The song brings together a certain flavor of acceptance as every element of lyrical and contemporary rap combine to form a creative force of sorts. The song establishes the artist’s legacy of relentless lyrical flows that always leaves a mark of impact on his audiences.
Hip Hopyourdigitalwall.com

Upcoming Artist Fettigang Shawdy’s Music Video ‘Money Keep Calling’ Presents A Compelling Course of Hip Hop

Music artist Fettigang Shawdy presents his creative potential with the release of his music video, ‘Money Keep Calling’, a captivating tune comprising hip hop flavors. Hip hop and rap artist Fettigang Shawdy is riding high in creative accomplishment with the verses of his newly released music video, ‘Money Keep Calling’. The video carries a homegrown, independent flavor which makes it more authentic in my taste. Hip hop, rap and traces of R&B find ample use in the production arrangement. The lyrical velocity is also to die for as the artist throws rap verses to make the track brim with an identity of its own. The artist from Sylvester, Georgia expresses his musical might through a song that is opening the gates to many opportunities in his career.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Liz Phair catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Soberish, her first new album in eleven years. The indie legend tells us about recapturing the feeling of her landmark debut, Exile in Guyville, experimenting with sound design, and how the new LP acts as a bridge between her two biographies, Horror Stories and the upcoming FairyTales.