Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

After 3,000 years, births of Tasmanian devils mark a milestone

By LIVIA ALBECK-RIPKA
Seattle Times
 28 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia — Pink, hairless, deaf and blind, the roughly month-old joeys were but the size of a shelled peanut. Yet they were a momentous discovery for the conservationists who had set off across a dense eucalyptus forest in the dawn mist in hopes of finding them. About 3,000 years after Tasmanian devils were wiped out on the Australian mainland, seven babies were born earlier this month on the continent in their natural terrain.

www.seattletimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasmanian Devils#Endangered Animals#Australian#Aussie Ark#Griffith University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Pets
Country
Australia
Related
Animalsstockmarketpioneer.com

Tasmanian devils devastate penguin population on Australian island

A project to preserve endangered Tasmanian devils on a small island has backfired after the predators killed seabirds in large numbers, a conservation group says. A small number of devils were shipped to Maria Island east of Tasmania, Australia, in 2012. The move aimed to protect the mammals from a...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Australia’s Tasmania Pledges Reconciliation Pathway

HOBART, Australia — Tasmania’s Liberal government has pledged to take further steps towards reconciliation with the island state’s Indigenous community, including working on a pathway to the treaty. Premier Peter Gutwein made the announcement on the first day of parliament since his party was returned to the May 1 state...
AnimalsGizmodo

Conservation Project Goes Awry as Tasmanian Devils Start Killing Penguins

A project established to conserve Tasmanian devils has backfired, as the carnivorous marsupials have been a little too successful in their new habitat. They’ve killed scores of seabirds since their arrival nearly a decade ago, according to the local branch of the Birdlife conservation organization. The devils were brought to...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

A lone tree makes it easier for birds and bees to navigate farmland, like a stepping stone between habitats

Vast, treeless paddocks and fields can be dangerous for wildlife, who encounter them as “roadblocks” between natural areas nearby. But our new research found even one lone tree in an otherwise empty paddock can make a huge difference to an animal’s movement. We focused on the Atlantic Forest in Brazil, a biodiversity hotspot with 1,361 different known species of wildlife, such as jaguars, sloths, tamarins and toucans. Habitat loss from expanding and intensifying farmland, however, increasingly threatens the forest’s rich diversity of species and ecosystems. We researched the value of paddock trees and hedges for birds and bees, and...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
AnimalsTurnto10.com

VIDEO: New shrimp species discovered in aquarium's own tank

VIENNA (Zenger News) — An unknown species of shrimp that has lived undetected in a zoo’s reef aquarium since it was built 20 years ago has been confirmed by experts. The Tiergarten Schonbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria, reported that a new species of shrimp was living in the waters of the reef aquarium on June 17, 2021.
WildlifeScientist

Deadly Facial Tumors Spur Tasmanian Devil Evolution: Study

On the whole, the 20th century was pretty rough for Tasmanian devils (Sarcophilus harrisii). Just when their numbers seemed to finally be recovering after more than a century of poisoning and trapping, a strange, deadly disease emerged: the contagious cancer known as devil facial tumor disease (DFTD). Infected devils grow large, disfiguring tumors, especially on their faces—hence the name—and the vast majority die. In fact, within five years of DFTD’s first appearance in 1996, populations hit by the disease had declined by around 80 percent, and scientists feared the cancer would wipe the devils out in a matter of decades.
AnimalsGood News Network

World’s Tiniest Pig at 10-Inches Tall, Once Thought Extinct, Is Returning to the Wild

Who would imagine that in the habitat of elephants, tigers, and rhinos, the world’s smallest wild hog is the animal that’s determining where the conservation dollars go?. Like the keystone in an arch that holds all the others in place, the endangered pygmy hog of North India is the keystone species of the Terai grasslands, and while those other large mammals can live elsewhere, the hog cannot. Therefore you have a situation where protecting a 10-inch tall pig has the added benefit of protecting the 300-pound tigers and 8-ton elephants.
Animalswcn247.com

'Crazy' ants that kill birds eradicated from Pacific atoll

HONOLULU (AP) — An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the Pacific. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the ants have been successfully removed from Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. The ants are native to Southeast Asia and have been unintentionally introduced to many areas of the Pacific including Hawaii. They stalk nesting seabirds on the uninhabited atoll. For about a decade, the ants have threatened the seabirds by swarming their nests and anything else on the ground. Officials say the ants spray formic acid on the birds, causing injuries including blindness and even death.
AnimalsScienceBlog.com

Butterflies cross the Sahara in longest-known insect migration

A species of butterfly found in Sub-Saharan Africa is able to migrate thousands of miles to Europe, crossing the Saharan Desert, in years when weather conditions are favourable, scientists have found. The striking Painted Lady (Vanessa cardui) butterfly has been shown for the first time to be capable of making...
WildlifePhys.org

Australia's rarest fungus discovered clinging to life on French Island

Scientists and volunteers from Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria have discovered the largest population of Australia's oddest and most critically endangered fungus on French Island, Victoria. Tea-Tree Fingers (Hypocreopsis amplectens) is named for its distinctive, finger-like form that seemingly grips its wooden substrate like a hand. Tea-tree Fingers typically occurs at...
AnimalsScience Daily

Cat-borne parasite Toxoplasma induces fatally bold behavior in hyena cubs

Best known for its presence in house cats and a tendency to infect and alter the behaviors of rodents and humans, the parasite Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) is also associated with bold behavior among wild hyena cubs and risk of death during interactions with lions, finds new research from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Animalsmauinow.com

Eradication of “Yellow Crazy Ants” at Johnston Atoll Protects Seabird Colony

After combating “yellow crazy ants” for a decade, the US Fish and Wildlife Service has eradicated the invasive species, protecting vital seabird colonies at Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. This is the first time the species has been eradicated from such a large area in the US.
Gardeningnewlifeonahomestead.com

Is Poison Hemlock Deadly?

When I was a kid, my parents used to take us out on hiking trails almost every weekend. I was also a cub scout for a few years, and so I spent a lot of time in nature reserves on hiking trails. One thing that I learned every quickly was:...
Animalssciencecodex.com

Tuckered out: Early Antarctic explorers underfed their dogs

It's one of the iconic images of early Antarctic exploration: the heroic explorer sledging across the icy wastes towed by his trusty team of canine companions. But new research analysing a century-old dog biscuit suggests the animals in this picture were probably marching on half-empty stomachs: early British Antarctic expeditions underfed their dogs.
Australianewsatw.com

‘Heartless’ Queensland bars US couple from seeing dying father

The Australian federal government granted Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli Gericke an exemption to Covid-19 border closures, allowing them to travel to the country to visit Mark’s dying father. The state of Queensland, however, has denied their quarantine exemption so the couple are currently serving 14 days in a...