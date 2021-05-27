Yes, Riot made Dr. Mundo sexy in upcoming VGU

Mundo rework comes in as League of Legends‘ 24th reworked character. The new rendition of the character will be coming this June 9 along with Patch 11.12. His new look and abilities doesn’t stray far from the character we know and love. Instead, the rework makes the character an even better fit to League‘s current look and style. With his new skills and abilities, some players might end up misunderstanding how the new Mundo plays like. Thankfully, the devs confirmed way before that his playstyle will still be of a tank that can be viable in the Jungle. The rework also comes with an updated lore for Mundo, which retains his comical horror trope. The Frankenstein’s monster’s got a new mad scientist vibe, being a self-proclaimed physician with zero medical skills.