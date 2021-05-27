Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Yes, Riot made Dr. Mundo sexy in upcoming VGU

By Meg Kay
dotesports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends celebrated its 11-year anniversary last October. For a game that’s been around for so long, its graphics have aged remarkably well due to the regular visual updates given to both the game’s maps and its champions. The League of today is practically unrecognizable from its humble beginnings in 2009 and the introduction of numerous in-game skins has meant that its visuals have remained fresh and exciting throughout its lifespan.

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Classic Games#Fashion Design#Upcoming Games#The League Of Today#Ahri#The Taipei Assassins#Tpa Mundo Tpa Mundo#Corporate Mundo#Dr Mundo#In Game Model#Rage#Numerous In Game Skins#Tongue#Champagne#General Aura#Humble Beginnings#Playability#Boss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

Here’s League of Legends’ new and improved Dr. Mundo

Around a month ago, we reported that League of Legends developer Riot Games was “pretty close” to launching the upcoming rework of everyone’s favourite homicidal purple doctor, champion Dr. Mundo. Well, that time has now arrived. The studio has just unveiled the new and improved Madman of Zaun, so we’ve got a complete gameplay and visual overhaul to check out in detail.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Dr Mundo Rework has been Revealed

The mad doctor of Zaun has finally received his rework and there is no doubt, Dr Mundo is looking pretty good. The Dr Mundo rework has been revealed and it looks like there will be some people “going where they pleases”. While not changing everything about him, his new look is definitely a more modern one. He is no longer this hulking mass walking around. Instead, he is just super strong and looks a little bit like the Hulk.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

LOL News: Dr. Mundo Rework Details – Everything you need to know

Mundo rework comes in as League of Legends‘ 24th reworked character. The new rendition of the character will be coming this June 9 along with Patch 11.12. His new look and abilities doesn’t stray far from the character we know and love. Instead, the rework makes the character an even better fit to League‘s current look and style. With his new skills and abilities, some players might end up misunderstanding how the new Mundo plays like. Thankfully, the devs confirmed way before that his playstyle will still be of a tank that can be viable in the Jungle. The rework also comes with an updated lore for Mundo, which retains his comical horror trope. The Frankenstein’s monster’s got a new mad scientist vibe, being a self-proclaimed physician with zero medical skills.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does Dr. Mundo’s VGU rework hit League’s live servers?

After getting a fresh makeover to both his visuals and gameplay, Dr. Mundo is finally ready to hit Summoner’s Rift and show off his horrifyingly hilarious new look. The Madman of Zaun is one of the oldest champions in League of Legends, so this VGU has been somewhat of an inevitability. In a previous developer’s blog, Riot Games said it was updating his visuals to keep the doctor up with how League’s visual style has evolved.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

A Look at Rework Dr Mundo’s Abilities

After what has felt like an eternity, the release of reworked Dr. Mundo to League of Legends is nearly at hand. Here is a look at the Rework Mundo Abilities. Dr. Mundo resists the next immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing current health and dropping a chemical cannister nearby. Dr. Mundo can pick it up by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health and reducing this passive’s cooldown. Enemies moving over the cannister destroy it.
Video Gamesestnn.com

The Madman's New Groove - Riot Reveals Dr. Mundo Rework and Abilities

Our favorite Zaunite doctor is getting updated – here’s what the new abilities are. The Dr. Mundo rework is here! The community has been waiting for months for League of Legends’ next Visual and Gameplay update, which will be the only one this season, according to Riot. The last VGU was over a year ago when Volibear was revitalized. Now that Mundo has put on some new scrubs, let's look at his abilities!
Video GamesSurrender at 20

Champion Update: Dr. Mundo - Abilities Rundown, Updated Skin Splashes, & Bio

Dr. Mundo - Abilities Rundown. "Cure" every patient and go where you please with the updated Dr. Mundo. "ME MUST BE GOOD DOCTOR. PATIENTS NEVER COME BACK." Dr. Mundo resists the next immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing current health and dropping a chemical cannister nearby. Dr. Mundo can pick it up by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health and reducing this passive's cooldown. Enemies moving over the cannister destroy it.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch players discover embarrassing glitch with Mercy skin

Overwatch players have encountered a revealing new Mercy glitch that shows off more of her character model than devs probably intended to. Every Overwatch player is familiar with Mercy, she’s the game’s quintessential Support hero and has more skins than most other heroes in the game. One of those is...
Video GamesSurrender at 20

5/27 PBE Update: TFT Armories Upgrade, Skin Bios, Dr. Mundo Background Theme & More

The PBE has been updated! As we continued the 11.12 PBE cycle, today's patch includes changes to TFT armories, skin bios, a Dr. Mundo background theme and more!. (Warning: PBE Content is tentative and subject to change - what you see below may not reflect what eventually gets pushed to live servers at the end of the cycle! Manage your expectations accordingly.)
Video Gamesava360.com

12 RULES For Jungle: An antidote to being hardstuck | Ultimate League of Legends Guide

??? Use these 12 RULES/Tips to carry, win, CLIMB & become a better jungler! All you need to know about fixing your hardstuck. ???? Coaching: https://virkayu.simplybook.it/ ???? Gameplay channel: https://www.youtube.com/virkayugameplay ???? Support with Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/virkayu ???? Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/virkayu ???? Become a member! : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwE00vEJFzpO6j1rDJMLDfg/join ???? Discord: https://www.discord.gg/JRCKtQx. Game Flow: https://youtu.be/TP-bjl15rqA.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

League of Legends Patch 11.12 Preview Released

The League of Legends Patch 11.12 Preview has dropped. A new League of Legends patch is on the horizon, set to release on June 9. Here's a look at Mark Yetter's preview. The biggest story by far this patch is the highly anticipated Visual + Gameplay Update for Dr. Mundo, a champion whose kit and appearance certainly showed its age. Mundo's iconic cleaver and ultimate remain unchanged, while his W and E are more or less improved or outright better versions of their former selves.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

LoL: Wild Rift Rengar Guide: Best build, items, runes

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Rengar guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Rengar guide below:. Rengar's skills. Skill combos. Skill...