Yes, Riot made Dr. Mundo sexy in upcoming VGU
League of Legends celebrated its 11-year anniversary last October. For a game that’s been around for so long, its graphics have aged remarkably well due to the regular visual updates given to both the game’s maps and its champions. The League of today is practically unrecognizable from its humble beginnings in 2009 and the introduction of numerous in-game skins has meant that its visuals have remained fresh and exciting throughout its lifespan.dotesports.com