SiaSearch partners with Virtual Mechanics Corporation (VMC) to accelerate ADAS development in Japan
BERLIN (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. SiaSearch, a Berlin-based AI startup, has announced their partnership with Virtual Mechanics Corporation (VMC) to accelerate ADAS development in Japan. Virtual Mechanics Corporation has over 20 years of experience and established relationships within the Japanese automotive industry. As the sole distributor of the SiaSearch product in Japan, Virtual Mechanics Corporation will promote the adoption of SiaSearch in the Japanese market.www.stamfordadvocate.com