NORRIS, Tennessee — A Norris police officer received a letter of commendation on Friday for doing what he said was just a part of his job — saving another man's life. In April, Lt. David Campbell was dispatched to a home. When he arrived, he spotted a man who was unresponsive so he immediately started administering CPR. He had recently been trained on it, and officials said his actions made it possible to bring the man to a hospital and save him.