newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Tourism Recovery in Full Force as Marion County Hits Record-Breaking Revenue in Tourist Development Tax

By George McGregor
Posted by 
PublishedReporter
PublishedReporter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MARION COUNTY, FL – The Tourist Development Council announced this week not only an increase in Tourist Development Tax revenue, but a record breaking $402,060.20. This number reflects tax collection from stays in short term accommodations in Marion County for less than 6 months in March 2021. This is the highest revenue to date, for a single month, since voters approved the TDT referendum effective January 2005.

www.publishedreporter.com
PublishedReporter

PublishedReporter

West Palm Beach, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Published Reporter is a news and media outlet which focuses primarily on news and current issues related to the United States with a special focus on South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties, the region where its headquarters are based.

 https://www.publishedreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Tourism Industry#Economy#Tax Revenue#Taxes#Corporation Tax#Tdt#Marion County Commission#Ocalamarion Com#Fl Ocala#Ocala Marion County Vcb#Tax Collection#Attractions#Tourists#Recovery#Choosing Marion#Traditional Visitors#Community#Summer Vacations#International Level
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Online Pre-Application Now Open for New Single and Two-Story Habitat Homes in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Open enrollment for Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeowner free pre-application process for new single and two-story homes in two Pompano Beach locations is underway online through Tuesday, June 15 via www.habitatbroward.org. The new energy efficient models will include garages, landscaped yards, four bedrooms, hurricane windows,...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Charlotte County Earns National Achievement Award For Interagency Cooperation For Helicopter Public Safety Efforts

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Charlotte County has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. NACo recognized the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with the 2021 Achievement Award for its program titled “Interagency...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Union for 7,400 Florida Workers Reaches Historic Agreement to Unionize CBD Joint Venture

LAKELAND, FL – Today, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), which represents over 7,400 Florida workers in food and retail, announced with Union Harvest and Nature’s Root Labs the first-ever national agreement to unionize the entire workforce of a joint cannabis venture. Today’s agreement between UFCW and these companies with locations in Clearwater, Florida and Longmont, Colorado marks a first of its kind, across-the-board unionized CBD joint venture that sets a precedent for even more workers in the industry to unionize.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Lawsuit Launched Over Piney Point Wastewater Leak

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Conservation groups say Florida’s environmental regulators ignored a decade of warning signs – including advice from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – and it ultimately led to the Piney Point wastewater leak. Now, they plan to file suit. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, HRK Holdings,...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Proposed 324-unit apartment complex would tower over Villages homes

Marion County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to pave the way for changes on 39.28 acres just outside Florida’s Friendliest Hometown that would allow up to 324 multi-story apartments to tower over residents in the Village of Woodbury and the Phillips Villas. The property’s owners, J.R. and D.T. Schilling &...
Florida Statevillages-news.com

No new Villages COVID-19 cases but Florida reports 2,400-plus new positive results

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in The Villages but Florida identified more than 2,400 new positive results and 22 more fatalities. As of Sunday, 4,638 cases had been identified in The Villages since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State. The overwhelming majority of those – 4,267 – have been reported in Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. A total of 188 cases have been reported in the Lake County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca and 183 in the Marion County portion of the community.
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Marion County fails leadership test

Marion County’s efforts to distribute nearly $64 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) meant to help our community during the early stages of the pandemic quickly devolved into an exercise of ineptitude at best and self-dealing at worst. Soon after the pandemic hit, $150 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds,...
Marion County, FLStar-Banner

COVID-19 update: 14K vaccinations in Marion County in one week

The coronavirus pandemic in Florida is an evolving news story so some information in this article could be out of date. To stay connected with our comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 in Florida, sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter. Vaccine updates as of Thursday:. • Number of people in Marion...
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

Marion County honors fallen law enforcement officers with ceremony

Law enforcement officers, officials and area residents from throughout Marion County came together Thursday to memorialize those who gave their lives to protect their fellow citizens and the communities they served. The Fallen Officer Ceremony, which was held in the County Commission Chamber, featured officials such as Florida Attorney General...