Tourism Recovery in Full Force as Marion County Hits Record-Breaking Revenue in Tourist Development Tax
MARION COUNTY, FL – The Tourist Development Council announced this week not only an increase in Tourist Development Tax revenue, but a record breaking $402,060.20. This number reflects tax collection from stays in short term accommodations in Marion County for less than 6 months in March 2021. This is the highest revenue to date, for a single month, since voters approved the TDT referendum effective January 2005.www.publishedreporter.com