Black Hair Inspires Architecture Embodying Black Identity
The Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts announced yesterday that University of Houston Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design Professor Sheryl Tucker de Vazquez’s proposal Hair Salon: Translating Black Hair Practices for Architecture Using Computational Methods is among its 2021 grant award recipients. Positioned between the natural and the cultural, the project explores how the natural texture and maintenance of Black hair can be translated to architecture. Tucker de Vazquez will collaborate with Felecia Davis (Penn State University), Marcella Del Signore (New York Institute of Technology), and William D. Williams (Rice University).uh.edu