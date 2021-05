There is a clear but limited role for natural climate solutions in corporate climate commitments. We will not meet the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit temperature rise to no more than 1.5-degrees Celsius without protecting and restoring forests and other natural ecosystems and better managing agricultural land. Companies that produce or source agricultural and forestry products must support the necessary transition to sustainable land use within their value chains. However, guardrails on the use of natural climate solutions as offsets are critical. Companies must use natural climate solutions to raise the ambition of corporate commitments rather than dilute it. Use of natural climate solutions to offset emissions is not a substitute for rapid and deep decarbonization. And it must be accompanied by appropriate social and environmental safeguards to ensure real benefits for climate, nature, and people.