LONG BEACH (CNS) - A man was in custody today for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death at their home in Long Beach, police reported. Eric Doore, 51, was booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the death, which was reported about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Williams Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He was being held on $2 million bail.