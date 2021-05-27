Are Republicans Interested in a Bipartisan Breakthrough on Immigration? Listen to What They Are Saying
The GOP’s “border security first” mantra is code for “hell no”. Republicans’ impending filibuster against the bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is the latest reminder that the Trump-ified GOP is getting to no on just about everything. They oppose moves to strengthen our democracy, to investigate the attack by insurrectionists on the Capitol, to reduce gun violence, and to go big on infrastructure and jobs.americasvoice.org