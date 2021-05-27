newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Are Republicans Interested in a Bipartisan Breakthrough on Immigration? Listen to What They Are Saying

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GOP’s “border security first” mantra is code for “hell no”. Republicans’ impending filibuster against the bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is the latest reminder that the Trump-ified GOP is getting to no on just about everything. They oppose moves to strengthen our democracy, to investigate the attack by insurrectionists on the Capitol, to reduce gun violence, and to go big on infrastructure and jobs.

americasvoice.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Tom Cole
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Illegal Immigration#Immigration Policy#Senate Democrats#Gop Leaders#Republican Senators#Capitol#Trump#The Biden Administration#Twitter#Farm Bureau#New York Times#Control#Politico#White House#Customs#Collins Said#Fox News#South Carolina Republican#Republican Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

Republican Senators block investigation into US Capitol riot

US Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan inquiry into the January 6 Capitol insurrection Friday, using their filibuster power for the first time this year. The result ends efforts by Democrats and moderate Republicans to account for the circumstances surrounding the deadliest event at the Capitol building in 200 years. Trump supporters, after listening to a speech from then then-president Donald Trump, stormed the building in what appeared to be an attempt to impede the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory and establish Trump as the sitting president. Five people died during the riot, including one Capitol Police officer.
Congress & CourtsKEYT

Senate Republicans block January 6 commission

A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed Friday, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers.
Washington, DCArkansas Online

Senate GOP thwarts Jan. 6 inquiry

WASHINGTON -- The bipartisan push to open an independent, nonpartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol suffered a fatal blow Friday, as nearly all Senate Republicans banded together in opposition. The 54-to-35 outcome, six votes shy of the 60 needed to circumvent a filibuster, followed hours...
Congress & CourtsCNN

GOP senators block bill to create Capitol riot commission

Democrats push for House select committee after Senate Republicans derail bipartisan probe. House Democrats are actively considering mounting a probe of their own into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, signaling they don't plan to let the issue go away in the aftermath of Senate Republicans derailing the creation of an outside commission to probe the deadly insurrection.
Congress & Courtsdallassun.com

US Senate Votes to Block Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked legislation Friday that called for the creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. As expected, Republicans used a procedural...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Connolly calls for Biden to create Jan. 6 commission

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) called for President Biden to create a commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection after Senate Republicans this week defeated a bill to establish a bipartisan panel to examine the riot. “In light of the GOP’s cowardly filibuster of a bipartisan January 6th Commission, I urge...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's 'Very Favorable' Rating Among Republicans 3 Times Higher than McConnell's: Poll

Rudy Giuliani's "very favorable" rating among GOP voters was three times higher than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rating in a new poll. In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 32 percent of Republican respondents rated Giuliani "very favorable" and a further 34 percent rated the ex-Trump attorney "somewhat favorable." Just 9 percent gave Giuliani a "very unfavorable" rating and 12 percent "somewhat unfavorable."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks legislation on Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle and marking the first successful filibuster by Republicans in the 117th Congress.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A GOP senator’s angry shaming of Mitch McConnell demands more from Democrats

Sen. Lisa Murkowski just staged a last-ditch effort to persuade Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to reconsider his opposition to a commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Alaska Republican appealed to her Kentucky colleague’s conscience. In an extraordinary nine-minute session with reporters, Murkowski called on McConnell to stop...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin “very disappointed” after Republicans use filibuster to kill Capitol riot commission

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has positioned himself as a fulcrum of power in the evenly divided Senate, expressed disappointment on Friday after Senate Republicans predictably used the filibuster — which he supports — to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

Republicans Have a Good Reason Not to Want to Investigate Jan 6: They’re to Blame

Our nation’s preeminent bipartisanship fetishists—Joe Manchin, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski—are deeply disappointed that they can’t get Republicans to back an investigation into the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. Indeed, they seem outright baffled that their efforts at compromise have fallen short on plans for a bipartisan panel. “There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” Manchin said in an angry statement on Twitter. “It would be so much better if we had an independent outside commission,” Collins, a moderate Republican, told reporters Thursday. “Is that really what this is about, one election cycle after another?” added Murkowski, blasting Mitch McConnell’s anticipated filibuster. “Or are we going to acknowledge that as a country that is based on these principles of democracy that we hold so dear, and one of those is that we have free and fair elections.”
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

McConnell focuses ‘100 percent’ on blocking Biden — and zero percent on America

It has long been obvious that Mitch McConnell puts party before country, but this week he actually admitted it. The Senate minority leader told Republican colleagues that they should oppose the creation of a Jan. 6 commission, no matter how it is structured, because it “could hurt the party’s midterm election message,” as Politico’s Burgess Everett reported.