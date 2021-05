Eat, play, chew. Meet Gizmo, a handsome Beagle/Lab mix with boundless energy who definitely has the attention span of a typical toddler. Sniff and destroy, then repeat. The world is still very new to this 1.5-year-old pup, no leaf must go unturned or without a chase. Even at rest, Gizzy is easily excitable. Show Giz something tasty and he will quickly perform his four amazing tricks. Try to call Giz away from his explorations, forget it! Selective deafness, for sure. I often wonder what we got ourselves into with this spunky fella, then I look into those soulful eyes and those worries fade away. You can’t buy love, but you sure can rescue it.