Knox County, TN

Two wanted Knox County fugitives arrested in North Carolina within 24 hours

By Arial Starks
wvlt.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County fugitives have been arrested in the last 24 hours in North Carolina, the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. According to KPD, two suspects with outstanding warrants in Knox County were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force in Charlotte, N.C. this week.

