Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Sephora Has Over 200 Products on Sale and We Found the 35 Finds That Are Worth It

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all love a good deal on our favorite beauty products. Sephora has a ton of great finds from brands like Fenty Beauty, T3, and Lawless that are all on sale throughout Memorial Day weekend. Whether you're looking for new hair-care products, skin-care must-haves, or treat yourself to new makeup for the summer, Sephora has us covered with the discounts. We rounded up the best beauty steals and deals that Sephora has to offer so you can quickly add to cart.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Beauty Products#Discounts#T3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
MakeupPosted by
Real Simple

Get $560 Worth of Award-Winning Beauty Products-for Just $45

Ever spent a fortune on a beauty product, only to find yourself lowkey devastated when it had the opposite effect of what you expected?. Trust us: Despite being aficionados at the beauty game, and having access to a trove of products and information, we editors at Shape feel you and have been there countless times. That's why we're determined to put that painful trial-and-error process in the past for good and curate the perfect toolkit containing top-rated hair, skin, and nail beauty tools just for you - all for $45.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

The ‘Youth Preserve’ Moisturizer Our Editors Swear By Is On Sale at Sephora

I planned to emerge from quarantine like a butterfly out of its chrysalis—but unfortunately pandemic stress on top of my usual levels of anxiety has not been kind to my skin. (Clearly my neurotransmitters did not get the TPWK memo from Harry Styles.) This has made me extra diligent about my skin-care routine, because while of course fine lines and wrinkles are a normal part of the aging process, I want to prevent the aforementioned anxiety from damaging my skin. From now until July 7, Sephora is offering 25 percent off all Fresh products plus free shipping. This means you can snag the day cream that I—and many other of our editors—swear by at a discount. (Run, don’t walk!) Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer is on sale for $38, down from $50.
Shoppingpurewow.com

10 Top Products PureWow Readers Buy Repeatedly at Sephora

Scoring your favorite PureWow finds just got even easier, thanks to our new Instant Shop feature. Just click on the item you want to buy, and we'll (securely!) handle the whole checkout process without ever leaving the site. Because we all have too many tabs open as it is.﻿. Sephora...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Pandora’s summer sale has started and there’s up to 50% off – here’s what we’re buying

Whether you’re looking to build up your jewellery collection or want to send a gift to a loved one, Pandora is a go-to destination for everything from necklaces to bracelets and rings.The popular jeweller is best known for its signature charms and unique designs – as well as a recent foray into lab-grown diamonds as it pledges to become more sustainable in its practices.We’ve always got one eye on the sales, from the Amazon Prime Day shopping bonanza to the rare Friends of Glossier sale with 20 per cent savings. And now, Pandora has launched its summer sale with discounts...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SELF

11 Summer-Friendly Sunscreens We Found on Sale at Supergoop!

Here at SELF, we’re big advocates of year-round sun protection—even on the cloudiest of days. To keep our bathroom counters lined with plenty of SPF for pool and beach trips (plus everything in between), the skin-care wizards at Supergoop! are having a rare summer sale, with 20% off sitewide from now through June 8. Choose from physical and chemical best-sellers, like this writer's lightweight face and body go-to, Supergoop! Play, or the sheer and highly popular Unseen Sunscreen.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Macy’s Friends & Family Sale Has Some of the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen on Luxurious Bath Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A great towel is one of life’s little luxuries, and at Macy’s Friends & Family Sale, it’s also an incredibly affordable one. The sale offers an extra 30 percent off tons of great home items with promo code FRIEND — and that’s on top of any previous discounts. We’re looking at a total savings of up to 70 percent in some cases. While there are lots of great items currently on sale in their home section (31,112 to be exact), some of the best deals we’ve spotted are on high-quality towels that make stepping out of the shower each morning feel a little more luxe. Many are Macy’s exclusives from brands like Charter Club and the Martha Stewart Collection, and there are even some lightweight, quick-drying options that would be great for the beach or pool.
Makeupava360.com

15 Skin-Care Gems We Found at the Tatcha Summer Sale

Now’s your chance to take advantage of rare deals—up to 20% off sitewide—on Tatcha’s top-rated skin-care products during the brand’s limited-time summer sale. Tatcha’s sale offers an excellent opportunity to replace a beloved favorite or finally try out something you’ve been eyeing for months. We’ve raved about the effectiveness of Tatcha skin-care products before—awarding SELF Healthy Beauty Awards to the brand’s Dewy Skin Cream and Violet-C Radiance Mask—which is why we highly recommend rounding out your beauty routine with these editor-approved best-sellers.
EconomyPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

The Importance of Finding a Reputable Retailer for CBD Products

When you are purchasing any type of product, you need to look beyond the quality of the product itself. It is also important to look into the retailer you are looking to purchase the product from, as this will have an impact on your overall buying experience in many ways. If you are purchasing CBD products, it is important to ensure you buy from a reputable retailer for many reasons.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

The Best Olaplex Products Worth Your Money

If you're a hair aficionado—or desperately trying to fix a botched bleach job—then the best Olaplex products might need no introduction. The hair-care brand is beloved by celebrities, top stylists, and reviewers alike, and has made a name for itself as a must-have for color-treated hair. But despite the acclaim,...
Skin CareHappi

Sephora Tightens Clean Beauty Standards

Sephora is reportedly introducing more stringent "clean beauty" guidelines. According to reports, the new guidance, dubbed "Clean Plus," will require brands to formulate without petroleum-based ingredients. Deadlines for compliance is Jan. 1, 2022 for skin care, hair care and makeup brands. Fine fragrances will have until March 31, 2022. The...
MakeupPopSugar

Sephora's Beauty-Under-$20 Section Has a Ton of Hidden Gems — Shop Our Top Picks

Shopping for good-quality beauty products can get expensive, but lucky for us, Sephora has a dedicated section for beauty that's $20 and under. Treat yourself to some gorgeous cream blushes and bronzers that will give you that sun-kissed flush of color. Stock up on your favorite skin-care finds from beloved brands like The Ordinary, The Inkey List, and more! Give yourself an at-home facial with the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha-Beta Peel pads for a glowing and smooth complexion. From mini mascaras to lip glosses and more, we found the best products from Sephora's beauty-under-$20 section.
Makeuppurewow.com

Our Top 8 Products from Ulta Beauty to Shop Right Now

Our skincare regimen during the pandemic? Waking up, rolling out of bed, splashing water on our face and trying not to pick anything to the point of leaving a scar (hey, it’s harder than it looks). But now that summer’s here, vacations are booking up and our social calendar is back on, which means we should probably give skincare another shot. Here are the eight products we’re stocking up on this season, from sunscreen to serum, all at Ulta Beauty.
RetailFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

We’re hoping these products are on sale this Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 is just a few days away and promises to bring 48 hours of awesome deals. This year’s big event will take place June 21 and 22 with unbeatable savings across all categories. You’ll find bargains on top brands in electronics, kitchen, home and more, plus unheard-of discounts on popular Prime entertainment subscriptions. The anticipation is mounting about which products will be included this year, but here are some that are definitely on our Prime Day wish list.
Skin Careprestigeonline.com

9 Must-have Beauty Products to Buy This June 2021

From rejuvenating formulas, to hair treatments, make-up gems and mesmerising fragrances, here are eight must-have beauty products to add to your collection this month to face the first month of summer heat and humidity. La Prairie. Since 1978, La Prairie has continuously drawn inspiration from the mighty snow-capped Swiss Alps...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Best online beauty stores for make-up and skincare saviours

In recent years, many of us have turned to online shopping out of sheer convenience but ever since the first lockdown began in March 2020, it’s become somewhat of a necessity, prompting us to scour the web for just about everything, including beauty essentials.There was once a time when shopping online for beauty products posed a serious challenge but thanks to advances in virtual shade-matching tools and consumer reviews, now you can easily buy everything from foundation to face powder, serums and brushes with confidence. Just as the number new and innovative launches surges at a staggering rate each month, so...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Gluten-Free Vegan Haircare Products

From Farouk Systems, the Chi Vibes haircare collection made its debut at Ulta Beauty stores. The collection launch features a line of vegan, gluten-free sulfate-free, and paraben-free hair products. Packaged in colorfully designed containers, the products are suitable for all hair types. Included in the launch is a unique multifunctional...
Skin CareHartford Courant

Best eye cream for dark circles

Under-eye circles can be caused by many factors, not just a lack of sleep. According to Healthline, genetics, allergies, thinning skin due to aging and pigmentation can all cause dark circles under your eyes. While an eye cream that promises to completely banish under-eye circles may be snake oil, there are many that work well to reduce their appearance.
MakeupAOL Corp

I tried this Black-owned K-beauty brand made for people of color

A lot of beauty lovers are still exploring the wonders of K-beauty makeup. However, the K-beauty space is becoming more inclusive of darker skin thanks to the Black-owned K-beauty brand Dr. Gio Cosmetics. Founded by Grace Okafor, Dr. Gio is one of the only K-beauty skin care and makeup brands...
MakeupPosted by
PennLive.com

New makeup collection inspired by Bratz dolls lands at Ulta Beauty

Makeup Revolution, a British-based cosmetics brand, has collaborated with MGA Entertainment to produce the Bratz collection of makeup that will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The Bratz line of dolls debuted in 2001. “Makeup Revolution and Bratz both champion inclusivity, diversity and embracing individuality within the beauty and fashion...